Arbaaz Khan returns to Telugu cinema

The actor makes a comeback to the industry with Raj Tarun-starrer ‘Kittu Unnadu Jagratha’

In just about two months and with as many films, Arbaaz Khan will next be seen in the shoes of a baddie in the Raj Tarun-Anu Emmanuel starrer Kittu Unnadu Jagratha. The actor who had last acted in Jai Chiranjeeva 11 years ago, shares with MetroPlus that the gap wasn’t intentional.

“Not many interesting offers came by. There was film production and direction to keep me occupied. Some people thought that I wouldn’t get back to acting again. People took time to realise I was open to options. I couldn’t have planned my Telugu-cinema comeback with a part that’s not equally stylised and aesthetic. I am excited to be back. The language wasn’t a problem despite the gap,” says Arbaaz.

He calls his part in Kittu Unnadu Jagratha, a sophisticated baddie, whose histrionics are closer to the roles played by veteran actor Pran. In fact, most of his favourite on-screen villains belong to the yesteryear era - Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri and Prem Chopra. Besides villainy, there’s enough situational comedy to his part, where his reactions and dialogues create humour.

The film has him tipped against a relatively young cast. He found the experience refreshing. “Previously, we used to do a few films to have us prepared. But the younger lot is very aware of what they’re bringing onto the table even before their first film. They are very professional, approachable and don’t waste much time in saying a yes or a no. They don’t live in a bubble, that’s what I like about them.”

Arbaaz feels he’s matured as an actor post his production stint, enough to call himself an ‘understanding actor’ now. He now more aware of the reasons behind minor on-set delays and what a director/producer expects from his actors. He prefers the director’s chair nevertheless. “I feel that’s a holistic job, being an actor is more individualistic. As a director, you realise the bigger picture,” he remarks.

With 40 plus films since he made a debut in 1996 and two blockbuster productions under his belt, he feels he has seen enough of the industry to be bothered by career highs and lows. “I am at peace with my career now, am open to work with more languages beyond Telugu as well. I am content, ambitious and equally know the need to switch off from work. My world is big enough to go beyond movies too.”

Lots have been written about his personal life of late. And though he had dismissed on twitter” ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’ he confesses that the reports do affect him. “I neither can react to them nor be unaffected,” is all he can say.