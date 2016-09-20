I distinctly remember the time when my father was posted in another city and we’d only see him every other weekend. The only way to keep in touch back then was via phone calls. Except, we didn’t own a phone yet. So each time, he’d call our friendly neighbour, who’d holler for one of us and we’d run over to be able to hear his voice. Or the time when my mother would make ISD calls to her sister in the US from a telephone booth in the vicinity. Those would be measured calls; each beep counted and one eye was always on the meter to keep a check on our bill.

But with smartphones and cheaper call rates today, calling a relative overseas or a loved one in another city is a breeze. But then again, who doesn’t love freebies? I sure do. Especially, if it means I can save on some credit and make a free call. Well, international calls at least. After all, calls to my best friend aren’t going to end with a cursory “Hello! How are you?” But there are a host of calling apps out there to let you talk the evening away, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Of course, there’s the trusted Skype and WhatsApp; but let’s admit, choice is always nice.

FB Messenger

It may have been a little late to join the gang, but FB Messenger can be used to make calls as well. Isn’t that rather convenient? Since most people have the app installed on their devices, a simple upgrade helps them go from messaging to voice calling. While the VoIP feature in FB Messenger was available in countries like US and UK for the last couple of years, Facebook made it available globally soon after. And if a voice call isn’t good enough, you could always make a video call from the same app.

Nimbuzz

The Nimbuzz Messenger lets you make free voice calls and send unlimited messages through its app.

It also has chat rooms and lets you create private groups to share files across platforms. The best part — it lets you chat with friends on Facebook and GTalk as well. You could also choose to import contacts from your phonebook or connect with friends on Twitter using the chat buddy. Now, isn’t that a nifty app to have?

Nanu

First things first. The best part about Nanu is that it works well even with a 2G connection. So, even if your service provider has terrible connectivity or network issues when it comes to 3G, it’s no problem. You can still go ahead and make that call. With unlimited free app-to-app calls, it might be worth a shot.

ICQ Messenger

Like other voice calling apps, ICQ Messenger lets you send messages, share photos and files, as well as video chat or make a voice call to your contacts, as long as they have this app as well. It also allows group messaging for unlimited participants, which is a plus since most others only allow a set number of participants in a group chat. The app also allows you to send emojis, and as added security, you can set a PIN to let you keep those chats secure.

Google Duo

The latest entrant in the segment, Google Duo offers some great voice and video clarity for those Internet calls. Features like Knock Knock also let you see the caller even before you answer the call. Isn’t that neat? The best part is that it works across platforms and is not limited to Android alone. The app emphasises on privacy and security, so all your Duo calls are end-to-end encrypted.