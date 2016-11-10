Actor Gautami Tadimalla is now focused on promoting awareness on health, through her foundation and films

Actor Gautami Tadimalla’s elegance is tough to miss. She was in town recently to contribute to the Sparsh Hospice Centre, Banjara Hills. Gautami preferred to keep mum on her personal life, but was happy to chat with MetroPlus on health, her Life Again Foundation and films.

Gautami would like to produce films surrounding health concerns and awareness measures soon. “We are working towards putting across a lot of content around that. I’ll definitely be producing them, if not star in all of them.”

Happy that the film industry has matured at portraying diseases and health issues, she says, “So many filmmakers are choosing better ways to end their characters. You don’t see spitting the blood out in the bathroom any more. It’s a positive trend.”

She continues to be active with her Life Again Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation established to help people in the pre / post transformation stage of terminal diseases. She however feels that people shouldn’t divide themselves into organisations while looking at social causes.

“Ultimately, we are fighting for a similar cause and it’s important to put up a united front. I’m happy to be a messenger in putting this message across.”

Her own battle with cancer not only realigned her health priorities, but brought her back to basics. She wants people to appreciate their little joys of life. “My everyday life underwent a sea change. I went through a traumatic and a stressful phase of 4-5 years prior to the tumour detection. Somewhere when you’re chasing problems, I missed out on the little joys of life then. I feel grounded now.”

Gauthami stresses that self-examination is necessary and that’s the way she caught her tumour as well.

She mentions health is a state of mind and she had an added advantage all along on this.

“My parents were allopathic doctors, but they had a very holistic approach to life. They always took to naturopathy and favoured prevention. They had a practical idea of health and weren’t hasty in their decisions.”