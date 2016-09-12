Anupam Kher speaks about the emotional core of Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha, to be staged this weekend in the city

Anupam Kher likes doing roles people can relate to. And, with the play Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha, he makes the audience reminisce about their first love. “This play is about longing, nostalgia, love, aspiring. There is laughter and tears,” says Kher, about the play that he will perform here this weekend.

Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha is about Pritam Chopra played by Anupam Kher and Hema Roy (Neena Gupta), neighbours from Chandni Chowk, who were in love with each other right through their late teens to their early 20s. Unfortunately, things go awry and they part ways. They do meet again, and their conversation forms the crux of the play.

Neena Gupta plays the role of Hema. Interestingly, Kher was keen on his wife Kirron Kher playing the role, but with her entry into politics and other commitments, Gupta bagged the role. “Neena is fantastic. She is in no way a substitute. She is superb in the play. It’s awesome to be working with a trained actor like her. You have to go through a certain amount of experiences in life to portray such characters,” he says.

The set is a bench in Lodhi Gardens, where the two meet, and, in a span of two hours, the play gives the audience a peep into 35 years of their life since they parted ways. “Since it’s a public place, they cannot share too many emotions or go beyond a certain decorum,” adds Kher.

There are just three characters in the play. A huge screen depicts the flashback, where a few other characters make a brief appearance.

This immensely popular production, directed by Rakesh Bedi, premièred early last year in Mumbai’s NCPA. Incidentally, on Kher’s 60th birthday. Post that, it has been performed in numerous Indian cities and world over in the U.S, Africa, Canada, Dubai and Kuwait.

(The play will be staged on September 18 at 6.30 p.m. at The Music Academy. For tickets, log on to www.bookmyshow.com)