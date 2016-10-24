Anita Peter straddles dance, acting, running and biking with ease

Anita Peter doesn’t like labels that compartmentalise one’s interests or expect them to behave in a predetermined manner. She can switch between exuding the feminine grace required for Mohiniyattam and then display a steely persona when she’s riding a Harley Davidson.

There are times when she’s been told, ‘But, you shouldn’t degrade your art form’. What does riding a bike got to do with practicing a dance form, Anita wonders.

Now teaching Mohiniyattam at Our Sacred Space, Anita makes time for different pursuits. A mother of a 16-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, Anita began learning Mohiniyattam when her daughter was a year and a half.

“I was living in Bangalore then and chanced upon an advertisement. I had always wanted to learn Mohiniyattam though I didn’t know much about it. I like the music associated with this dance and the off white and gold costume,” she says with a smile.

Encouragement came from her husband and Anita learnt to organise her day around dance and her child. “I’d take my daughter with me and she’d observe me dancing. At home, I didn’t earmark a time for practice. I practiced steps whenever I could; it could be when I was waiting for my husband to join me at the dining table,” she says.

In her college days, Anita had driven an Enfield bike unknown to her family. “I come from a traditional family and at that time, it wasn’t common to see women riding bikes in Kerala. I was told I could do whatever I wanted after I got married. I had looked forward to getting married, since I felt it would be my ticket to do different things,” she says.

Anita worked as a corporate trainer before she learnt dance. “I’ve had a full time job and been a housewife. I’ve observed different mindsets. I encourage mothers to join dance classes and not be mere security guards who bring children to the classes. Marital status and age shouldn’t be a barrier to explore new things,” she says. When Anita and her husband moved to Hyderabad, she began teaching a child in her gated community. Soon, other children trickled in and she discovered joy in teaching. She observes that the city is yet to open up to dance forms from other states. “Bharatanatyam and Kathak are considered universal while people think Mohiniyattam is meant for Malayalees. Dance has no language,” she insists.

On Sunday, while performing at Convergence 2016 at Our Sacred Space, Anita began with adavus to familiarise the audience with the basics of Mohiniyattam before moving on other numbers.

She beams as she mentions how two of her students and their mother performed, as the father played flute.

Anita also took to running, by chance. Once, vexed at not finding much to do outside her home, she typed on Google ‘I want to run away from Hyderabad’. The search results threw up contacts of Hyderabad Runners. She found the contact of a runner who was inviting others to join him for a run. Anita was curious: “I wanted to know why he was running!” She called, learnt about Hyderabad Runners and went to KBR Park where she met a group of men and women runners. Still, she wondered why on earth they would just run.

However, she soon discovered the joy of running. “They told me to enjoy the run, meet new people and not think of the time and distance. I liked that approach,” she recalls.

Anita eventually ran a half marathon, participated in a triathlon and learnt about the women bikers group Bikernis. “I practiced on my husband’s bike before joining them for a ride,” she says.

She’s been a part of biking and backpacking trips with Bikernis. Anita is set to add one more feather to her cap. In January, she’ll begin shooting for a Malayalam film Haviss, set in the 1950s, to be directed by Sharada Mani. She will be seen without make-up and will go bald for a segment.

Incidentally, Anita won a title for the most beautiful hair at Gladrags Mrs India contest a few years ago. “I’ve done theatre before and am excited to begin this new journey,” signs off Anita.