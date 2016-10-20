An online competition for satirists

For all of you annoyed by ads, Appupen has devised a way to get back with Project Vandal-Eyes. The city-based artist with a few friends runs “a website and page called Brainded, with regular updates of comics, satire and spoofs. Our work is to encourage people to look beyond the mainstream, to create a culture of humour, and to normalise humour as a form of dissent. Keeping with our vision we have created web-series and online comics including Rashtraman, Cowboy, our ongoing The Great Brainded India Poster Series and Spoofs.”

Talking about Project Vandal-Eyes, Appupen says, “We are inviting logo spoofs. It can even be just a scribble. People can turn logos around, inside-out, and lace it with irreverence and satire.”

Entries should be sent by October 31. “All the entries will be featured by Brainded India and some will also be eligible for a special prize. There are no rules,” says Appupen.

(For more information you can visit www.brainded.in or www.facebook.com/braindedindia/)