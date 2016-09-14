Through Savasti Sankul, the IGNCA opens an appetising window to Indian arts

Sensing increased footfalls at its complex, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts has recently opened an integrated space, Svasti Sankul, for art lovers. Comprising an art gallery, souvenir shop and cafeteria, visitors warmly welcomed this addition.

“Earlier while visiting IGNCA to watch a film or an exhibition, I found it tiring as they was no place to rest and have refreshments. Now the cafeteria has come as an ideal place for both,” says Manoj Gupta. Explaining the reason for establishing Svasti Sankul, IGNCA Programme Director Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan says, “We want to break the image of IGNCA and open it up. Instead of remaining distant from people, it should become an interactive public space for ideation, discussion and meeting of minds.”

Surrounded by greenery, Svasti Sankul façade is elegantly decorated with Indian art work. It interiors too reflect simple yet tasteful decoration.

The self-service café is spacious with large tables and comfortable chairs spread out giving ample privacy to visitors and serves vegetarian and non-vegetarian breakfast, lunch, thalis and snacks. The café walls are adorned with images of India which provide a fascinating journey through time. So along with food visitors can enjoy illustrations and drawings taken from a collection of rare books of the IGNCA.

Having curated these images from the 18th-19th Century illustrated books, curator Virendra Bangroo says, “These have been selected to give glimpses of old landscapes of important cities; architecture of temples, mosques, tombs and living quarters; social life during the period and details of musical instruments, costumes, transportation and other objects of interest.” The contributors to these European publications were members of British army and navy; surveyors, engineers, medical staff, travellers, etc who were driven by curiosity about India.

The space adjoining the café is for holding exhibition which can be directly accessed through the café.

“The idea was not just to provide food but also something for the eyes to feast on. So we put the images from rare books in the café, and art works in the adjacent space,” says Swaminathan.

The gallery, currently, is showcasing collections from the Centre’s archives on Tribes of Eastern India. The photographs have been taken from the Descriptive Ethnology of Bengal by Colonel Edward Tuite Dalton, published in 1872. The lithographs displayed include that of a male and female of the Tain or Digaru Mishmi tribe, Abhor Chief, natives of Manipur Valley, Khamti female, Chulikata woman, Lepchas, Nagas, Miris and Kukis among others.

This space is strategically placed as it leads one to the Twin Galleries which hold several exhibitions throughout the year. “By giving glimpses of the IGNCA’s work in the café and gallery we want to ignite interest among people to know more about Indian culture,” avers Swaminathan.

The souvenir shop makes the visit to the IGNCA memorable. Run by Handicraft & Handlooms Exports Corporation it has several items inspired by the art work housed in the IGNCA. The items include mugs, fridge magnets, mousepads, coasters, small statues and boxes, bags, combs and pottery all of which reflect an artist’s imagination . Besides these, rare audios and videos music recordings and publications are on offer.