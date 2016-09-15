Coming up is an installation where different dimensions and disciplines will meet to raise questions about art and design

Two worlds of design and art merge in Palmistree, Avantika Agarwal and Marlene Steyn's upcoming installation at Shoonya. South African Marlene is a painter/sculptor while Avantika is a designer. The duo, who met while studying at the Royal College of Art in London in 2012, created the work post their four-week residency at Shoonya.

The concept of their work deals with the idea of a room where not only the disciplines of art and design will merge but also the outside and inside. The artists are creating a room with palm tree as an integral part. The tree finds itself in different ways and forms in the room. It becomes a pattern in the wallpaper juxtaposed with diamond shaped motif, in chairs and coffee table.

Then there are lot of tiles that have made it to the work from Marlene’s travels to Rajasthan.

“I do lot of furniture and textiles and they are backed by a strong narrative and aesthetics. As a designer, I am always confronted with the question if something is design or art especially in today’s world where lines are increasingly blurring. I find mine and Marlene’s work crossing over a lot,” says the young designer who runs a design studio in the city called A&J Design Works.

As the two artists experiment in the piece, the viewers will have a lot to experience.

What happens when a palm tree which is supposed to be outside is brought within the confines of a room? Does the room cease to be a room? What happens when a two-dimensional object acquire three dimensions? “It is an expansive work for both me and Marlene,” feels Avantika for whom this installation marks a foray into the art world.

(The installation “Palmistree” will be on view from September 18 to 25 at Shoonya on Lal Bagh Main Road.)