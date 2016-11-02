G.K. Vishnu has received rave reviews for his cinematography forCtrl Alt Del

Put Chutney’s web series Ctrl Del Alt was popular for its distinct plot, humour, characters and the visuals. They made you feel you were watching a film on the big screen rather than a Youtube video.

The man responsible for the look is cinematographer G.K. Vishnu. “We initially had many inspirations and Netflix was one of them,” he the unassuming Vishnu says over the phone. “We had a plan and an idea of how it should look: Make up, costumes, props and colours are important to me. It took around two days on an average to complete an episode.”

Vishnu was introduced to Put Chutney by his friend Arun Kaushik. “He and I worked on various Put Chutney videos and the recent promotional video for the movie Miruthan, featuring Actor Jeyam Ravi was a big hit scoring seven lakh hits till now.”

Vishnu calls himself a “below average” computer science engineer-turned-cinematographer. “I was always interested in designs and visuals. Colours inspire me. I used to design posters and banners for my college symposiums and cultural festivals. I did freelance graphic designing, interface designing.”

He took to photography when his father gifted him a SLR camera. “I started clicking random pictures. Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach, elderly people and kids used to be my subject then. So as I posted pictures that I clicked on Facebook, I started getting likes. I was excited when people responded to my pictures. I thought I was doing well.” So he decided to take it to the next level, and that was cinematography. But he says it was initially difficult to convince his parents to take up cinematography as a career. It was his brother Vignesh, a data scientist, who encouraged him. “Even now we discuss cinematography. He is an enthusiast.”

“I was introduced to director Atlee by Hari who is our mutual friend,” says Vishnu who worked as as an assistant director to Atlee on the short film Mugaputhagam.

Cinematography is said to bring the art of photography in film-making. But Vishnu says: “I think it is a combination of art and science.” Vishnu says Ctrl Alt Del has received many positive reviews, particularly for the visuals. “I am now being recognised in the industry for my work. A few film directors called me up to appreciate my work in Ctrl Alt Del. There is a reason to get excited.”

As for the future of web series, Vishnu says: “They are cool, you can watch it on the go. And I think people will enjoy it more than TV series.”