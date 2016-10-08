You believe that she’s a true Hyderabadi when she confidently claims, ‘I can push a hard bargain with any auto driver’

I am Hyderabadi! I live and work here. As a runner, I have gotten to know the city quite well. I could probably tell you an even shorter way to get to where you need to go – because I familiarised myself with the city, on foot.

I am Hyderabadi. I can finally cross the street all by myself! No more asking strangers to hold my hand. I used to be terrified by the 8 chaotic lanes of loud speeding traffic that somehow managed to fit onto this 2-lane road. Now, I cross the street with purpose, like I own the land it is built on, confident that I will make it to the other side… alive.

I am Hyderabadi. I can push a hard bargain with any auto driver. Bring it on! We will negotiate that price down to the last rupee. I am a lawyer by training. I will debate the legal, social and public policy reasons why that extra 20 Rupees premium you added to the price should remain in my pocket. Twenty Rupees can get you a roasted bhutta in the evening after work. I love roasted bhutta. So you cannot have my 20 Rupees, bhayya!

I am Hyderabadi. I eat spicy food like a boss. I am not like those ‘basic expats’ who start sweating, with tears rolling down their cheeks, whenever they bite into biryani that was cooked with chilli peppers. Me? I can now eat and chew it while smiling and having a friendly conversation with you. It no longer feels like I have nuclear fire in my mouth when I eat the food here.

It all began as a chance encounter with my running group, Hyderabad Runners. I had only recently moved to Hyderabad and the group was holding an event at my hotel. I thought, oh… it would be cool to run a couple of 5Ks. My runner friends in the US would be impressed. I will join this group so that I have people to train with when I decide to run 2, maybe 3, 5Ks this year. What I didn’t understand at the time was that these people wanted me to run with them every weekend! Who runs over 20 km, every weekend, for no reason? Crazy, right?? In fact, I am so sure that detail was not clear to me because, had I known that, I would not have given them my contact details. Too late, now… I have been stuck with them for almost two years.

I have been an expat before, however my current stay in Hyderabad is different. In other countries, my first friends were always fellow-expats. Naturally, people from your home country are the first you gravitate to when adapting to a new place. By virtue of joining an expat ecosystem, you are surrounded by people with a short-term outlook. Most will return home in two years, and so you decide you don’t want to be the one left behind saying good-bye to everyone. You decide that you too will depart the host country in two years. When all your friends are expats, you also tend to embrace aspects of your host country that remind you of home. You patronize restaurants that serve American food, and your non-expat friends are often people who previously lived abroad; basically, locals who behave like expats. You rarely get an authentic perspective of your host country, that way.

Meeting hundreds of Indian runners, before I had a chance to acquaint myself with expats, produced a different narrative for me in Hyderabad. I was spending several hours each weekend running with them. And then, on weekdays, we were running again! Even when we celebrated a fellow runner’s birthday, they would make me run with them before we could eat cake. All this running, combined with work, left little time to fit in new expat friends. I was trapped. All my friends were Indian.

When you are the minority in a group, the Indian majority gets to decide which restaurants we go to when we hang out. My friends don’t particularly care for blander foreign food. I recall once when one harmlessly handed me a plate of something he thought I should try. One spoonful literally set my whole head on fire. It became clear that, in order to fit into my Hyderabadi ecosystem, I had to train my palate to handle spicy food.

I have also found that my outlook mimics the long-term views of my friends. I am concerned about the impact of urbanisation on the preservation of the beautiful rock formations unique to Hyderabad. I am concerned that way too many guys are named “Srinivas Reddy” in our town. It is confusing. We now even have co-workers named Srinivas Reddy, who themselves have other co-workers called Srinivas Reddy, in the same company! No more Srinivas Reddys, okay? We have enough. I am concerned when a woman in my running group starts dating a man I don’t like. And then I lobby hard for an alternate suitor I prefer. In previous countries I have lived in, I was rarely concerned about things like these. What do I care? I will be gone in two years!

In conclusion, Hyderabad has been fun so far. I love this city. I am Hyderabadi!