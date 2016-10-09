At the ongoing Old World Theatre Festival, two powerful plays reflect on what it means to be a woman

One always looks up to the Old World Theatre Festival to figure out how the limits of contemporary theatre practice are being pushed. In times when gender roles are being constantly renegotiated, this year, two plays attempt to take the discourse to a new stage, a level where there is fluidity between genders and timelines.

Director Purva Naresh’s “Ladies Sangeet”, attempts to delineate the classical nayika in a world where selfie sounds like an abbreviation of selfish. Apart from being a playwright, Purva is a trained Kathak dancer and loves to play mridangam. “It was one of the things that were playing on my mind for a long time. I was trying to define nayika. As I am student of Indian classical dance and music, I wanted to explore the space of contemporary Indian woman in traditional nayika. As I am also a film student, I am also concerned about what is sensuality, what is femininity and what defines beauty, the idea of shringar in today’s world, where we have several magazines and events dedicated to bride.” When an opportunity came to write a play to draw people into theatre, Purva decided to place this serious thought in a very popular setting – ladies sangeet during a wedding.

Purva says it is a disguised discourse as she doesn’t want to give a definitive ending. “But, all through explores definitions of femininity in popular culture – from folks songs and fashion to bridal shows and Bollywood.” She refers to folk songs like “Main raja bholi mera ghar na luta dena”, which establishes the girl as a naïve damsel and “Chhoti si motor car lekar aana” where the girl puts pressure on the boy. "When this folk song was written, small car would have been a big thing,” wonders Purva. Absolutely, but isn’t it aspirational in a consumerist society? “It is not a criticism. It is a reflection of the society, and how folk cultures put pressure on us.” The idea behind working with these idioms, says Purva, is to keep evaluating ourselves and to figure out the space for individuality in the cultural motifs that are handed over to us.

On who defines beauty, Purva says whoever has defined it there is an element of male gaze in it. “When a nayika dresses up, she is looking for the attention of nayak. Over the years, the impossible cuts and the various corsets that we see in fashion are meant to accentuate those body parts which women never gaze at in other women,” remarks Purva. She admits that it might sound like generalisation but here she is talking about the average Indian women and the play also focuses on them by showcasing different generations of women in a ladies sangeet ceremony. Each generation has it icons and trends, but Purva says only idioms change over time, the thought remains the same.

Role reversal

Talking of idioms, actor-director Sheena Khalid uses drag as a means to celebrate fluidity of gender and renegotiate gender roles in “The Gentlemen’s Club aka Tape.” To be showcased in Delhi for the first time, the play is about a fictitious underground club in Mumbai where girls dress up as men. “The project started when Vikram Phukan, Puja Sarup and myself got interested in doing something around drag kings. There is an amazing community in Mumbai called the Gaysi. They organise an event once a year and asked us to create something for them.” The performance worked and finally they performed at the centre stage of Mumbai’s NCPA.

Puja dresses up as Shammi Kapoor and Sheena plays multiple characters include Justin Timberlake. “We picked Shammi Kapoor because he was not an over the top macho hero. There was a soft beautiful quality about him and that’s what excited all of us. Similarly, Justin Timberlake is also not your manly man.” Sheena clarifies their choices don’t mean that all women like such men. “This is what excited us. Mukti Mohan plays a fictitious Sikh man Harpal Singh, who is based on her experiences of growing up in Delhi. Ratnabali Bhattacharjee plays Mr.55, a pro-revolution guy, quite like a man’s man,” says the graduate from London International School of Performing Arts.

We are used to watching drag queens in our television series and films but Sheena says it is very rare to find women dressing up as men in popular culture. “Even when they do, it is usually as a form of disguise. Drag is not about disguise. For us, it is a medium to celebrate masculinity and femininity. There is no special story, no moral of the story.”

However, it doesn’t mean that audiences go looking for some girls dancing to Shammi Kapoor’s numbers. “It doesn’t have a linear storyline and is essentially a peek into this Gentleman’s Club. It is an experiential piece.” For the performance the actors have to tape their chests and that is what the title reflects. Some might see it as sign of suppression and Sheena says the issue has been dealt with in the play. “It is relevant in times when gender roles are constantly being renegotiated and in its very essence drag questions that,” sums up Sheena.

(To be staged at New Delhi’s India Habitat Centre and Epicentre, Gurgaon)