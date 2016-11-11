Join paws with CARE’s brave resident doggies at an exhibition

Art and animals will come together at a fund raiser organised for the inmates of Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre. Bengaluru artists — Gumi Malhotra and Chakra — will be exhibiting their portraits of the animals at CARE on November 13 at Raintree, Sankey Road. The exhibition is a tribute to the rescued animals of Bengaluru and intends to spread awareness.

Since its inception in 2013, CARE has been home to animals and birds of all kinds and has been working for the welfare of stray animals, animals in distress and abandoned pets. The artists, who are animal lovers themselves, were moved by the individual stories of each resident of the shelter, which has served as an inspiration to bring these stories to life on canvas.

Sudha S. Narayanan, the founder trustee, says the dogs are like her children. “For the last four years that they’ve been with me, I’ve held their paw when they’re down, brought them up and pulled them through bad times – to see them so beautifully captured on canvas – it’s like any mother will feel.”

They are such amazing dogs, she points out and says: “They’ve gone through a lot. Crushed under vehicles, scrapped off the roads, brought in here, the way they’ve fought back have become such wonderful examples of courage. This is a way of telling their stories.”

It is all about awareness, Sudha affirms. “The fund-raising is always there. The more money, the more animals we can take in. Right now, there’s about 500 to 1000 animals that pass through CARE every month. But the more people come and see this art show, the better they’ll know what happens in the shelter and can help us.”

Popularly called Chakra, artist Sriranga Chakravarty says when he heard about this initiative, he immediately knew this was something he must be part of. “I am a wildlife photographer and painter so I’ve dealt with animals in the past. It is my passion. I jumped at the opportunity and visited CARE regularly to observe the dogs.” He adds that he has loved dogs from childhood and has pets ever since.

“Whenever I used to get free time in college, I’d go to the streets and sketch dogs. I usually take photographs, capture their best moments and use those for the paintings.”

Extending his support to the cause, Chakra says, “Everyday we can see dogs on the streets struggling. Shelters like CARE need our support because they are the lifeline for our furry friends. This is one small step towards helping them.”

Gumi Malhotra says she too wanted to help the cause. “I’m an animal lover. It is not often that you come across a set of people who are doing so much for animals. Bangalore that way has been good. People are aware that this is another living being and give respect to life. Ever since I’ve adopted rescued dogs, I’ve been in touch with CARE.”

Gumi hopes people will become more aware about animal welfare, rescue, rehabilitation and adoption after the show. “And maybe every animal breeder will shut shop. The streets and shelters are brimming with dogs. And yet we look for breeds and pups without the faintest knowledge of handling a pet. They often end up abandoned. This show is also awareness about these dogs. They have a history of being abused and yet have stories of courage to tell us.”

Check out The Art Affair with CARE, at Raintree, Sankey Road, on November 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entry passes at Rs. 200. Call 9845538270 / 9901548827 or visit www.charlies-care.com