Sometimes, I am convinced that I have a strain of King Midas in my blood. Not because everything I touch turns to gold, but simply because I love gold. When used just right, gilded accents can transform and add a beautiful glow to the space, unmatched by any other element of décor. And when the season of golden lights is around the corner, I have the biggest smile on my face. Hello, Deepavali.

We need to talk about gold ‘trends’, gold details and gold textures… As metallics dominate most store windows this season, it is very important that we infuse gilded accents into our space without appearing like King Midas. The simplest way to introduce a luxe metallic element without letting it overpower the space is to start small. Place a gold vase in the entryway, or a copper votive on the coffee table. See how you feel about it for a couple of days. Does it blend well? It certainly will! Now is when you can work with a little more confidence. Work in bigger gold pieces. Put up a mirror with a brass frame, a gold hammered tray on the table or a a metallic embellished cushion. How does that work? Does it need a dose of colour to blend better? You can work in complementing cushions or details in pastels, as well as deeper tones like wine and navy. I actually prefer to keep it neutral, with ivory and beige playing a large part in allowing the gold tones to shimmer and shine and strike a balance. Remember that adding metallic accents in gold and copper will also add warmth to your space — making it perfect for a party.

There are a few spots where a dose of gold will work wonders. Starting with the entryway. That’s the first place your guests will see when they come through the doors for that card party.

The second is the seating area. Scatter embellished cushions and add votives and gilded trays on the coffee table. Let it shine. Continue the vibe on the dining table. Let vintage and brass accents set the mood for the festive feast. Whether it’s the cutlery or the linen, even a gilded candelabrum will create an indulgent set-up.

And lastly, the powder room. Allow for the warmth and glow to continue even in the most unexpected setting. A metallic hurricane or gold basket to hold the hand napkins will do the trick. I hope you sparkle through this golden season. And whatever you do, do it with love and grace.