I am a big believer in living in the moment. To truly live in the present, you should be able to see, hear, touch, smell and taste simultaneously. Of which I, sometimes, find our sense of touch the strongest. On certain days, I recollect the texture of a rug under my feet versus the cool marble flooring. When invited to someone’s house I take note of the smooth silk cushion and the billowy linen curtain, among other things.

Materials, textures, fabrics and even colours exude cool and warm vibes and almost set a temperature for our homes. Think of it as an invisible see-saw of space. A good balance is important to maintain the visual temperature. If you choose to upgrade your marble floors to wood, it will help balance out warmer tones. Opt for oak and teak textures with simple walls or cooler colours in the same space. Similarly, if your couch upholstery is a cool grey, go ahead and mix it up with warmer browns or soft fresh pastels.

Stare hard at the homes you like in magazines and save them on Pinterest. You will start to notice a pattern and that will help you understand what makes them work and why you like them. Look past the pretty flowers and the gorgeous couch.

Instead, observe the contrast created by the flowers against the wall, and how they’ve fused the different textures of the couch and the painting hanging above it. Gauge their temperature and watch their balance. You will find it coming to a pleasant mid-air halt. It will make you smile.

There are a few go-tos that will always work, though. Like combining cool marble and granite-like stones with flourishes of gold or metallic. Also, wooden textures with shades of grey and monochrome look great. The more tactile a surface, the more it needs to be balanced. And, vice versa.

Just like you eventually find your mind and body balance, you will start to see the temperature fluctuations in your space. Be mindful of it, so you can start to balance it.

This equilibrium combined with an uncluttered space and personal touches are the three hallmarks to a balanced and beautiful home. And we all know that home is where the heart is.