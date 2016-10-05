Hero’s premium 150cc commuter has received an update. So what’s new on this decade-old motorcycle?

The Achiever has been around for almost 10 years and, though it has seen a few visual updates, it’s the oft-neglected member in the Hero family. But, of late, Hero MotoCorp’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur has been giving the company’s established brands a good shot in the arm, the most recent example being the Splendor iSmart 110, an all-new bike which was designed and engineered completely in-house. Now, the Achiever has gone under the knife of sorts. It’s not an all-new motorcycle, but the boffins at CIT have taken the 150cc premium commuter formula and made it better.

This updated bike is still recognisable as an Achiever, but there’s a new, taller, chunkier fuel tank, a meatier tail piece, the bikini fairing is sharper now, there are new lights all around, and also new are the body-colour rear-view mirrors. To enhance safety, the new headlights have an ‘always-on’ feature, which means they’ll stay on as long as the bike is running and can only be switched off by turning off the ignition. In all, thanks to the minimal graphics and good build quality all around, the Achiever does have a premium air about it. But the skinny 80/100-18 size Ceat Secura Zoom tyres remind you that this bike is aimed at the commuter market.

Heart of gold

Although Hero has worked on improving this 150cc motor, it’s important to remember just how old this engine is. A relic of the old Hero Honda days, it’s the same unit that powered the original Honda Unicorn. However, a thorough reworking of this engine has resulted in a much smoother, more usable powertrain and an almost vibe-free experience. However, peak horsepower and peak torque figures of 13.6hp and 12.80Nm respectively haven’t been altered. It can pull way more easily from low speeds in high gears without stuttering. In fact, it’s comfortable at slightly higher speeds as well, and Hero claims a 0-60kph time of just 5 seconds; quite brisk for a commuter.

The biggest change has been the inclusion of i3S, or the Idle Start-Stop System. With the i3S switched on, when you pull to a stop and let the bike idle for 5 seconds, the system automatically kills the engine. To restart, all you need to do is pull in the clutch and you’re ready to go. Thanks to the improved engine and i3S, Hero says that the Achiever achieves a real-world mileage figure of 50kpl, which is quite respectable.

Ride on

Handling-wise, the bike does feel nimble in tight spaces, which should be a big boon when riding the bike through city traffic. However, the skinny Ceat tyres feel a bit skittish. Hero says that while the chassis hasn’t really changed on this new Achiever 150, there have been some refinements made to improve the bike’s ride quality, and it shows! Even though it doesn’t get monoshock rear suspension like some of its immediate rivals, the dual-shock set-up handles bumps quite well. Together with the pliant suspension, the relaxed riding position and adequately cushioned seat make for a very comfortable ride. Braking performance is quite remarkable as well, with the 240mm front disc providing clear feedback and adequate stopping power. And the disc-brake variant only commands a tiny premium of Rs 1,000 over the all-drum equipped version; it’s definitely the one to pick.

Final thoughts

The Achiever 150 is clearly not designed to woo those of us with performance on our minds. However, at Rs. 61,800 for the drum-brake variant and Rs. 62,800 for the disc-brake variant (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi), it’s good value as well, putting it in the perfect position for buyers stepping up from the 125cc segment. So, as a premium commuter motorcycle that is easy to ride, well-made, frugal and economical, this updated Achiever 150 certainly checks all the right boxes.