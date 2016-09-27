The director thinks his sabbatical from direction has changed his approach to filmmaking.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, after a four year sabbatical, returns a more aware storyteller with Tum Bin 2, the sequel to his first film that released almost 15 years ago.

The director informs us that he’d used up the gap years to reflect on his work and start afresh. “Once you sit down for work, you don’t get that time,” he says.

It helped him that the cast and crew of his impending release were young, charged up, asking doubts, looking to prove themselves and making mistakes. The atmosphere definitely rubbed onto him as well, when Anubhav was once told by his friend on set that ‘you look a newcomer more than anyone’. All the innocence that Anubhav had as a filmmaker when he made his debut was thus retained with the sequel.

Working with newcomers

Newcomers were easy to work with, for they don’t come with baggage and the filmmaker needn’t try hard to stick to their image, he informs. However, Anubhav adds, “Working with stars is beneficial for the knowledge they possess and the director needn’t explain him/her much. Both have their pros and cons.”

Similar impact

Meanwhile, he tells us, “If you come back from Tum Bin 2 recollecting how it’s thematically similar to my earlier film, my purpose is served.”

Did he consider roping any actors from Tum Bin for the sequel? “Not really, the intention was to take up a similar theme in a different context.” But he does bring back the Jagjit Singh number Koi Faryaad (that was part of Tum Bin) for the sequel as well.

“What I actually focused for the film is the content and didn’t emphasise much on technique.

I’m happy and surprised that people like what they see from the promos of Tum Bin 2.” As the unconventional romance gears up for a release in November, he reveals his favourites in the genre are DDLJ and Mughal-E-Azam.

Personal films

For now, the man known for his action thrillers, says, “I think I’m in a phase where I want to make films that are personal.” Reality hit him hard these few years, he had a lot of re-thinking to do after some of his own films and productions weren’t fruitful at the box-office.

He has notched up only 7 films in over 16 years and is more than willing to set the record the straight.

“I still can’t figure out why they took so long, for I’ve always had complaints of being a workaholic.

I want to make sure I at least do one film a year now. I also want to make small-budgeted films once in a while, that’s bound to take lesser time.”

We ask if there is a sequel to Ra.One in the offing or if he wants to have a crack at the superhero genre again, but Anubhav prefers to keep us guessing.