Aamir Raza Husain speaks about his latest production Once Upon a Murder and how he continues to write his scripts in pencil!

Since 1974, Aamir Raza Husain has held high the banner of theatre His love for theatre began from his college days at St. Stephen’s, Delhi.

The creative director of Stage Two Theatre Company, Aamir Raza has distinguished himself in theatre for his larger-than-life productions of The Fifty Day War, based on the Kargil War, and the Legend of Ram. Following the play Lion in The Winter, which was performed in Bengaluru last year, Aamir brings his latest production: Once upon a Murder, directed by Aamir and his wife, Virat Husain.

Aamir has directed a murder mystery, Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap previously. But Once Upon a Murder has been written by him along with the cast members.

“It’s like an in-house effort. We’ve all put it together,” says Aamir in his baritone voice and in impeccable English. “It is a thriller,” he adds. Aamir’s son, Ghulam Ali Abbas makes his debut in this play.

“He stepped in for one of the actors in Chandigarh. Yes, this is his debut play.”

“We would meet in the evening to see what we would have done. I would write in the mornings. I finished writing the script about a week ago.”

The cast comprises eight members. Some of them are seasoned actors who have been with Stagedoor productions for many years.

“Neel Chatterjee joined a year after I started Stagedoor. Other cast members, Kamini Khanna and Radhika have been with me for years! They’re old theatre hands, and it is with them that we created the script.”

Aamir agrees that writing a murder mystery is challenging, but more challenging than that, he adds, laughing: “Was getting a consensus! When everyone is the writer of the play, everybody pulls the script in different directions!” He confesses that he still writes scripts with a pencil. “It’s a fetish! I had a habit of writing with pencil at the backs of envelopes and then correct it with a pen. And then my children type it out for me.”

As for performing in Bengaluru, Aamir says he enjoys it. “It’s a lovely city.”

Before taking his leave, Aamir says: “My wife and I are actually in the process of building a theatre that looks like a monument, an old fort. It’s taken 10 years to build and is in the process of getting completed.”

Once upon a Murder, sponsored by Aircel, will be performed at the ITC Windsor on September 9.