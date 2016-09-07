Rohan K. Abraham, founder of The India Trail, clears the picture about what the region holds for an avid traveller

It is incredible that even seven decades after independence, it is hard to find a travel guide dedicated to the North East. Largely neglected by citing geographical remoteness and political turbulence, tourism in the North East has not really lived up to its potential. Enumerating travel possibilities to the belt, travel enthusiast Rohan K. Abraham held a session in New Delhi’s Kunzum Café. The founder of The India Trail, Rohan helps people plan a trip to the most unexplored part of the country. He has extensively travelled over the region, experiencing cultures and places.

He says the ‘sisters’ offer huge variety in terms of landscape and cultures. "With the landscape and social settings changing every 50 kilometres, the states keep the travellers interested. For example, driving through Meghalaya, the landforms change from mountains and rivers to forests and waterfall and caves in between." Rohan talks of the superlatively beautiful Umngot river, arguably, the clearest river in the country. He showcases photographs of the water body, which is ten-metre deep. A paradise for photographers, Rohan moved to the living root bridges in Meghalaya which offer eye-popping sites. "Around 200-300 years back during rains the local tribes couldn’t cross the rivers because of the slippery base. Therefore, they decided to resolve the issue for the next generation by taking roots of trees, guiding it across with bamboo waiting for them to become thicker. It takes almost 70 years for it to become firm enough to cross." Also recognised as a UNESCO heritage site, Rohan says locals walking on these bridges with loads thrice a day in coarse conditions. Most fascinating among the bridges, are the double-decker ones.

One of the most interesting observations made during the interaction was about Assam. One discovered that tea in Assam was not planted but found – the only other such place being in China. Assam can also be the ultimate landmark for bird and wildlife lovers as it is the home to gibbon, the only ape found in India, one-horned rhinoceros and various rare species of birds.

Throwing light on the distinct features of different tribal cultures in the region, Rohan suggests Hornbill Festival in Nagaland which has been created for tourists to have an insight into the different tribes of Nagaland. "A lot of older folk in the villages travel to Kohima to attend this festival and meet people from other villages from Nagaland because they haven’t met before."

Over the years cultural assimilation has paved way for exchange of religious ideas. Rohan reminds Chinese traveller Faxian looking to understand Buddhism better took the route from the North East. "Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have religious tourism"

Going beyond culture and landscape, Rohan says there is something for anyone who wants to travel and explore – be it adventure sports, wildlife, photography, arts and crafts to fishing. He maintains that most of his clients are people who want to try new, unexplored places. For history enthusiasts, Rohan says, Imphal and Kohima are a must visit. He takes us through a picture presentation of a World War-II museum at Imphal, which houses guns, bunds and unexploded airdrop artillery of the Japanese, which reminds of the battle of Red Hill.

Rohan holds that the place has rich history but, unfortunately, it hasn’t found mention in text books. "For instance, there is need to create awareness about Ahom temples of Assam built during the 13-14th Century as it will boost tourism."

On the possible glitches one can face, Rohan says the problem of connectivity needs to be addressed. "The number of airports and railway stations is still low. However, quality accommodation is no longer an issue in most parts."

On the issue of discrimination, Rohan says, "It is largely because of ignorance. If you are respectful of people in general you won’t feel anything." As for insurgency in some states, he claims it wouldn’t bother tourists but monitoring the situation is important. "Sometimes the guests have been affected by logistical issues. There was a call for band somewhere, and they got stuck."