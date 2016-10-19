Rajesh Palta wants to keep the magic of typewriter alive by making a museum devoted to the wonderful gadget

Say Kindle, Ipad, Ipod or laptop and you are bound to spur the imagination of youngsters. The moment you utter typewriter they are clueless. For the millennials, typewriter and discussion on it may sound outdated as many have never used them while a good number haven’t seen one. But they are definitely intrigued by these gadgets about which their fathers and grandfathers yap for hours about days when the clacking of the machine and its sweet margin bell ring was a familiar sight in most offices. Many recall when using the latest models of typewriters reflected an organisation’s aim to keep pace with changing times. Even now veteran scribes recall how possessing the swanky portable typewriter gave one a heads up over others in the fraternity.

In several countries there are museums housing typewriters making youngsters aware of them and their evolution. Some of them like Lu Hanbin Typewriter Museum, Shanghai, the Typewriter Museum Peter Mitterhofer, South Tyrol, Italy and the Chestnut Ridge Typewriter Musuem, Fairmont, US are important parts of the tourist maps of their countries. India, so far, does not have one despite these machines having being widely used across the country for many years. These very reasons inspired Rajesh Palta of Universal Typewriters Company and a keen collector of typewriters to consider establishing a museum dedicated to typewriters.

He was amused when a youngster on seeing a typewriter enquired as where to plug the printer. “Identifying its different parts, I demonstrated to him how it worked and of course where the printed sheet emanated from,” he says with smile. His company established in 1958 is located right at the beginning of Asaf Ali Road and it is where Palta is contemplating to set up the museum. Surrounded by fading monuments and memories, it could provide a perfect setting to house these vintage machines as and when the museum comes up.

Palta confesses that nearly 12 years ago he too was unaware of the value of these old machines which he would regularly sell to junk dealers. “I happen to mention this at home, making my elder son curious. On explaining that the cost of repairing them was considerably high, he asked me to repair of couple of such vintage machines for him. Eventually, he introduced me to the world of typewriters on Internet making me realise that some of the old models fetched up to 1000 dollars in the market.” From then, he ceased to junk old machines and instead repaired and painted them to be kept aside. “From the beginning I decided to sell only those models of which I have more than one piece. The single ones I retained for my museum collection. This idea was really liked by my children who had visited such museums abroad.”

As of now he has more than 100 machines some of which are 85 years old and are hardly available or seen. Taking each of the machines carefully he spreads them while explaining their special features. As he arranges the dekko, you can see the pride in his eyes as he handles them with care. On pointing this, he remarks: “Well, having been associated with the trade for last four decades I am attached to them.” The first machine he shows is the Remington Lifting model on which he asks me to type. Unable to do so, he smiles gently lifting a lever and the keys start moving. “This was the only model with this system.”

In this age one is bound to know about designer shoes and dresses but way back there were designer typewriters too. Yes, red in colour, this sleek machine which slides out of a cool looking box is a Olivetti model aptly known as Valentine. “I believe this machine finds mention in textbooks of National Institute of Design and there are just 20 such machines in India,” informs Palta.

Hearing Palta stating the age of the typewriters with such confidence, one wonders as how he can be so sure. “It is not widely known in India that the European and the US brands have listed the serials numbers of their brands with the year of manufacture on the web thus helping one to zero on the age of the machine. I provide these certificates to my customers who have come to me for repairing and servicing vintage machines.”

He also possesses a German Triumph model which is rare in India. “Being strong and solid and with hardly any presence in India, they used to cost more, making them more expensive than other brands,” explains Palta. Post Independence too it was not available in India as only those brands which had technical collaboration in India were allowed to sell their wares.

Talking about how he acquires these vintage models, Palta narrates an interesting incident. “I was contacted by a lady to come and check an old typewriter she possessed. Curiosity drove me down to her house where I was thrilled to find a Japanese Remington. This was rare as this brand was sold for a very short duration in that country. She told me take it for a price I deemed fit. It was a dream come true.”

It is interesting to know that typewriters are still purchased. It is preferred by thosewho are not comfortable with computers and by companies which require big format documents like those pertaining to export of goods and waybills and need to fill in pre-printed forms. Then there are institutes which hone the typing skills and speed of students. Palta goes on to draw attention to the fast emerging set of customers – the Generation Y who are taking to typewriters as a fancy and fad. “I have had several youngsters walk in to buy them. Among them are artists and writers. One wanted the Royal Arrow model since his favourite author Ernest Hemingway used it to type his books. Once a documentary and ad film script writer dropped in to buy a typewriter. On enquiring the reason, he said of late his scripts were being rejected and his teacher advised him to switch to typewriter. The reason he said was that the computer with its cut and paste option curtailed creativity while using a typewriter one had be clear of the concept in head before putting it on the paper.”

Samaa, a Class IV student had seen typewriter in a museum abroad and asked for one for her birthday. Her mother, Sunanda Dhar has bought a Smith Corono, a US brand for her. Muskaan bought her friend, a budding writer keen to type his manuscript, a portable typewriter. Likewise, Vishal Nagpal studying law wants to write a travelogue. “I don’t know typing and will learn on the Remington 20 I bought as I am keen to put down my thoughts by typing as I know it will help me to think clearly.”

Some leading companies who had earlier sold off all their typewriters are buying one or two pieces as back up in case the computers did not work or there was a power failure. Many are also switching to typewriters in order to maintain secrecy. In fact after the Snowden episode, several security agencies including that of Germany and Russia were rumoured to have decided to use typewriters for secret documents to ensure there were no backup file available.

Despite all this, the hundreds of typists outside registrar and courts offices do not see a revival of their fortunes. Bhupinder, 32, has been typing for the last 14 years, says, “There has been a reduction in job work typing. It is slowly dying. There was an upswing in between but now again it has nosedived. Now I get to type a two page affidavit or agreement which does not yield much.”

As a person in this segment for the last four decades how does Palta view the growing interest in typewriters? Will it lead to its revival providing a turn around for Bhupinders? “No, let us be realistic. The technological gap is far too wide to be bridged. Yes, the interest is sure to motivate people to take care of their old typewriters and instead of selling them they may retain them as heritage and for sentimental value,” says Palta.