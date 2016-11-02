Filmmaker Sasi Kumar Mutthuluri addresses youngsters’ dilemma in ‘Indian-Age 25’

The lead protagonist Vijay Kumar in the independent film ‘Indian-Age 25’ is someone most engineers in the Telugu states would connect with. With little or no career choice beyond engineering, he chases a placement in a top MNC and weighed down by responsibilities (financial and personal), he realises a good quarter of his life is gone. He starts blaming everyone around him for his problems. Sasi Kumar Mutthuluri, the director of the film packages a neat, rather practical, twist at the end. Indian Age 25, a 60-minute long film that hit Youtube earlier this week, mirrors the confusions of every 20-something techie. The film has been earning acclaim from several netizens.

Sasi (who’d earlier directed a short film Muhurtam) is himself an engineer and had even showed Bommarillu to his father to convey his need to take charge of his life. However he insists the film is not entirely autobiographical, it’s derived from people he observed around him. “The interest to be something in life stemmed from the posters of Sr NTR in my house. Everyone has their own medium to express their thoughts, cinema being my passion because of its reach. ,” he adds. Before setting himself for feature films, Sasi wanted to prove his worth through a theme that would resonate with audience.

Staying true to the emotions of the characters is one reason behind the popularity of Indian Age 25, he says. Sasi had approached producers to put it up as a web-series or other media but finally chose to produce a film on his own with friends. “I wanted to have a voice of my own, if I’m given the freedom for a film. The constraints in producing it in fact led me to interesting ideas, which wouldn’t have struck me otherwise,” Sasi states, having just come back from discussions with producers Dil Raju and Sai Korrapati.

He credits Sujeeth, Tharun Bhascker and Ravikanth Perepu for opening gateways for short filmmakers to enter the industry. “You’ll hear the big news soon,” he also mentions about his feature debut.