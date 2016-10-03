A discussion on nationalism, free speech and the state of Indian polity were the highlights of the launch of Ramchandra Guha’s ‘Democrats and Dissenters’

Is speech actually free in India? How does one define nationalism? Are there any similarities between conflicts in India and its neighbours? These are some of the questions author Ramachandra Guha has attempted to answer in his latest collection of essays, Democrats and Dissenters(Penguin Random House, Rs.699), a collection of 16 essays which focuses on these themes and also encompasses essays on neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka and character sketches of intellectuals such as UR Ananthamurthy.

At the launch of his book in Bengaluru, Guha pointed out, “I think a true nationalist is someone who has a deep sense of shame about the wrongs their governments have committed. It is important for a nationalist to criticise the government when it commits mistakes. In the Indian context, a nationalist would be someone who respects the Indian constitution.”

In conversation with researcher Achal Prabhala, he pointed out, “I feel that the rise of agitation politics has been a major impediment to free speech. You cannot provide a dispassionate analysis of any historical character without the fear of protests or offending someone. Regressive colonial laws are also used to silence writers. Gandhi did not want books to be banned unless they explicitly condoned violence.”

He adds, “English writers do not get impacted as much as those working in regional languages. In the last few years, we have seen murders of popular writers who wrote primarily in Marathi and Kannada.”

On a question about his experience on social media, Guha says, “ I have a twitter account. I do not use Facebook. I was warned that I would need a thick skin to negotiate Twitter. I mostly use it as a medium for sharing things that interest me, including articles of people I admire such as Mukul Kesavan. I face my share of regular trolling, but think that most of the vile abuse is directed at women, who do not agree with many of the trolls.”

Guha terms the Indian Left a rather strange animal. He says, “I cannot understand their strange opposition to the common civil code or the lack of support to Taslima Nasreen.”

He argues that the Congress is in terminal decline. He is not very pleased with the BJP either and says, “The Congress has used academic posts as instruments of patronage.

So, often the best person is not appointed, but the second or the third best person is because she/he is seen as more loyal to the first family or the party. With the BJP, it will be the 20th or 30th best person.”