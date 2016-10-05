Actors and sportspersons talk about playing mythical characters on Delhi biggest stage for Ramleela

It is that time of the year when film and television stars descend on Delhi to play characters from Ramayan. Luv Kush Ramleela, Delhi's biggest Ramleela, is back with 45 film and television actors as part of the huge star cast. Not only actors, politicians and sportspersons are also donning grease paint to play popular mythical figures on the elaborate stage set up in Lal Quila maidan.

There is an interesting line up of actors. The audience will see Gagan Malik as Ram, Gurleen Chopra as Sita, Gajendra Chauhan as Ravan, Manoj Prabhakar as Indra, Asrani as Subahu, Raja Murad as Janak, Pankaj Dheer as Dashrath, Roopa Dutta as Vedwati, Rita Bhaduri as Maa Anjani, wrestler Jagdish Kaliraman as Ahiravan, Shiva as Narad, Manoj Tiwari as Angad, Ashmit Patel as Bharat, Ravi Kishan as Kewat, Preeti Jhingiani as Ahilya, Meghna Naidu as Sulochna and Surendra Pal as Parshuram.

Gagan Malik, who has already played the role of Ram in a tele-series, says it is a different experience altogether. “It's a very big task to perform live on stage as there is no cut, rewind or retake on stage. If you deliver a dialogue incorrectly then you cannot do anything to correct it. So you have to prepare a lot before coming on the stage and performing in front of public.”

Actress Gurleen Chopra, who has done films in different languages, is playing Sita. This is the first time that she is doing a live show of this magnitude. “I like to do new things and it is a special challenge for me. I have done lot of preparations to understand Sita's character and her point of view. Speaking chaste Hindi is also a task, says Gurleen, adding she has tried to understand the idea behind the rituals as well. “So that the performance doesn't sound hollow.”

Seasoned actor Asrani, who has been a regular here, “This time I am playing the role of a monster called Sabahu, I haven't done this kind of role earlier so this is very new and different role for me. It is opportunity to show different shades of my acting skills. I see it as theatre. In films there is only one camera but here you have to address a huge crowd and create connection with each of them. The good thing is you get an immediate response about your performance from the public and that helps you grow as an actor.”

Cricket all rounder Manoj Prabhakar is testing his skills on a new pitch. “I am playing a small but solid role of Indra who is the leader of the gods and is very powerful. As he is god of rain, he wields a lightening thunderbolt known as vajra. I am happy playing this precious role and looking forward to it.”

Prabhakar says his purpose of participating in Ramleela is to generate information about our mythical stories which the youngsters have forgotten. “I feel I can connect with youngsters.” On his acting skills, Prabhakar says, “There is no difference between an actor and a cricketer. For me whether it's an actor or a cricketer it's the more you act the better you perform. The main thing is in acting you can have retakes but in cricket there are no retakes. And, if your purpose and focus is genuine and positive, things start falling in place.”

Ashok Aggarwal, President, Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, says, “Professional actors from film and television help improve the standards of performance.” He points out that the committee spends as much on the selection of the crew. “We have a team of 100 technicians to choreography stunts. There are professional make-up artists and costume designers to bring alive the essence of Ramayan.”

Aggarwal says this year's highlights include Tadka episode and the sequence where Ravan offers his ten heads to impress Lord Shiva. “We are also adding a new element in the form of aerial acts and fire shows this time which will bring a whole new feel to the play. We want the Ramlila to look film-like this time.