The newly-opened Tourist restaurant promises an incredible culinary journey

Delhi is known for its rich diversity in culture and food. The foodie in me is always on a culinary journey to explore and experience different cuisines.

The other day, I was invited for the launch of newly opened street food restaurant and bar, “Tourist” in Connaught Place. It serves street foods from different parts of world. The menu which comes in the form of a passport promises to take you to four culinary regions of the world – Far West, Far East, EU & UK and South Asia. Swaraj Singhi, one of the partners, said, “The whole idea was to give our customers a feel of journey and travel. From decor to menu everything gives a feel of travelling.”

As suggested by Swaraj, I started my world street food journey with Brazilian shrimps jumbo shrimpitini. The crispy shrimps are tossed with iceberg lettuce and Philadelphia tartar. I got my start for the lovely evening.

Staying in South America, my second serve was rocoto relleno from Peru. It is red peppers stuffed with chicken, onion, garlic and spices and flash baked with queso fresco. The salty and tangy taste of queso fresco fresh cheese compliments peppers and chicken nicely. I loved the taste of this cheese.

Crossing the Atlantic, I appeased my love for fish with sole muniere from France. The crispy lemon butter fillets of sole fish. were simply divine.

My next destination at “Tourist” was Jordon. I tried laham arayes. This Jordonian food is a spiced mincemeat filled oven baked flatbreads sandwich served with hummus. The meat was nicely spiced and it mingled well with my taste buds.

Back home, I preferred chandni chaat chatkara from Old Delhi. This Chandni Chaat Chatkara plate comprised tawa aalo ki chaat, chana samosa and dahi vada. The spices truly brought me home.

With three floors with rooftop space and two VIP lounges, Swaraj has a huge space. “There are more than one hundred and twenty dishes in our menu. This place represents the journey of a traveller and the décor like a youth hostel which reflects hiking, backpacking and airport flip board. ” Customers can also read from more than five hundred books on travel from the in house library. Swaraj promised live music and rock band performances.

I ended my journey on a sweet note with Boston Cream Waffles from the U.S. The cream custard waffles are frosted with chocolate and fruits. Time to get lost!

Address: 1, Scindia House, Janpath Road, Connaught Place

Meal for two: Rs. 2000 plus taxes