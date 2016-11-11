“Shabana Azmi isn’t excellent,” says Alyque Padamsee about her acting skills in Broken Images “she is superb.”

Alyque Padamsee’s voice bellows into the phone, “’Yes? Who is this?” Following a quick introduction, to a question on the director’s interpretation he brings to plays, Alyque talks about Girish Karnad’s Broken Images: “I asked Girish if I could change the ending, he said you changed the introduction of Tughlaq! So go ahead! Girish is a very generous playwright.”

Broken Images, the English translation of Karnad’s Kannada play Odakalu Bimba, will be performed in Bengaluru this Sunday. Alyque Padamsee has directed Shabana Azmi in what has been described as one of her most powerful performances on stage. “In Broken Images, I saw this woman who was discarded by her family. Her parents sent her to her grandparent’s house, and they lavished on the younger sister, who has an incurable illness and passes away. The elder sister wears a mask beneath which she is not a wonderful, helpful sister, but a rather manipulative person. It’s a monologue, but not quite.”

The production is being presented by Ace Productions, founded by Alyque’s daughter, Raelle. “When it came to casting, Raelle and I were clear that the role could only be played by Shabana.” Alyque reminisces over how they rehearsed for three months in Shabana’s house in Juhu.

Broken Images is path-breaking for not just its characters and plots, but also the use of technology. “The woman is on TV to talk about her famous book. When she is at the TV studio she thinks she is on air, when she isn’t, and the figure in the TV has a dialogue with the woman on stage. After a while, the audience forgets the woman on TV isn’t real.” The ending is the high point of the play, and something, Alyque frankly says, “I don’t want to give away.” All he says that it is intense, and one that even had an audience member travel from Delhi to Mumbai to watch the ending again. “Unfortunately, the technology failed in that production,” he laughs and says: “That was the only time we have ever had such a situation.”

Alyque is all praise for Shabana’s stunning performance. “I have directed many actresses and they have all been excellent. But Shabana is not excellent, she is superb.” When the shooting for the video took place, Alyque told Shabana that it should be done as if it is the final take. “Within that hour and 15 minutes she didn’t make a single mistake. After she had finished, she said I am prepared for the next take, and I told her we don’t need another one!”

He then goes back to 40 years ago when he worked with Shabana’s mother, Shaukat Kaife, one of which was The Glass Menagerie. “I was in my twenties then, Shabana was a little four-year-old girl and she used to watch rehearsals wide-eyed. I find so many similarities between Shabana and her mother, not in terms of their acting, but certain head turns and facial expressions.”

As a director, the first thing Alyque does is to look below the surface of the dialogues. “What the characters say are not necessarily what they feel,” he stresses.

The conversation turns to Tughlaq once again. Alyque refers to the 1970s when Tughlaq took the Mumbai theatre scene by storm. “I had cast a relatively unknown actor, Kabir Bedi as Tughlaq. After this play, he became a national hero. It was so brilliantly written that when I read it I thought here is India’s answer to Arthur Miller.”

Tughlaq was based on Nehru frustration on not being able change India, says Alyque. “My interpretation was here is a young man not quite equipped to be emperor, much like Indira Gandhi who through donning the robes of office became Prime Minister.”

The prologue of Tughlaq was changed by Alyque to make for a powerful scene. “Kabir Bedi stands nude with his back to the audience. I sent him to the gym to tone his back in particular....So he has his back to the audience, and from the wings, on either side, two servitors dress him. He then turns to the audience, looks at them, and uses a Kathakalai technique of a stare that I had learnt as a youngster. He glares out at the audience and the audience are dazzled by it. An ominous music plays in the background. After this play, people would say Kabir you’re not just a man, you’re an architecture of what a man should be.”

And with that the articulate Padmashri Alyque Padamsee stops me mid-way and says, “I have a meeting to attend. I’m afraid I will not be in Bengaluru this time, as I am working on another production at the same time.”

Broken Images will be staged on November 13, 7.45 p.m., at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road, Shanthala Nagar, Richmond Town. Tickets, priced between Rs. 300 and Rs. 2000, are available on www.bookmyshow.com or call 9773533332.