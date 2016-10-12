Jaguar’s new turbo-petrol two-litre XF is better than the outgoing car in many ways, but it lacks the sense of luxury its price commands

Jaguar’s second-generation XF is larger, lighter and more luxurious than the car it replaces. Its five-metre-plus length makes it longer than all its rivals, namely Audi’s A6, BMW’s 5-series, Mercedes-Benz’s E-class and Volvo’s upcoming S90, and it’s about 190kg lighter, thanks to an aluminium-intensive construction. In all, the promise is of a more rounded package and one that could win the new XF wider acceptance.

The thing is the XF doesn’t immediately look all-new. In its entirety though, the size, more than anything else, establishes this as the new XF. The proportions are good and the low-bonnet, high-boot silhouette looks swell. This top-spec Portfolio version’s LED headlights and 18-inch wheels do their bit for the look too.

As the point of first contact inside, the XF’s front seats work brilliantly. The perforated leather seats are supremely comfy, and in the Portfolio trim, get 14-way electric adjust, including controls for side bolstering. However, there are a few hard plastics scattered around in the cabin, and even the buttons for the windows don’t feel as rich as those in the newer Mercedes and Audi models.

Over to the good stuff. Leading the list has got to be the top Portfolio trim’s excellent 825W Meridian sound system. Also impressive is the InControl Touch Pro infotainment unit that’s operated via an intuitive, and quite sizeable 10.2-inch touchscreen (lower versions get an 8.0-inch unit), which doubles up as a display for the car’s 360-degree camera; useful when parking the big Jag yourself. Portfolio trim cars also get park assist, which automatically steers the car into and out of a detected parking spot.

What’s also nice is the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster on this trim that changes layouts between driving modes. And yes, you still get the side air-con vents and rotary gear lever that rise on ignition. Sadly, a separate climate control setting for the rear section of the cabin is not on offer. But the back seat offers a great experience. The seats are supportive and there’s lots of legroom. However, headroom could be an issue for tall passengers and the high centre tunnel is a spoiler for those seated in the middle.

The XF is available with two engine options. One is a brand new 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Ingenium engine family, which will replace the old 2.2-litre unit across JLR’s India range. The other engine, the one in the test car, is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 240hp; a near 60hp jump over the petrol Audi A6, BMW 5-series and Mercedes E-class. And straight off the bat, the XF feels quicker. 0-100kph comes up in 7.62sec, compared to the BMW 520i’s 8.63.

There’s plenty of power at high revs, and when you put your right foot down, the eight-speed automatic gearbox jumps down as many ratios as needed to extract the best performance from the motor. While the gearbox isn’t the quickest, using the paddle shifters does help work around this issue, and in the ‘S’ mode, you can even hold gears till the engine’s 6,500rpm rev limiter.

Driven hard, the XF’s petrol engine sounds quite racy, especially at higher revs. There are four driving modes to choose from – Standard, Eco, Dynamic and Rain – each with its own engine, gearbox and steering set-up. True to its name, Dynamic mode adds the requisite dynamism to the rear-wheel-drive XF, its electric power steering beautifully weighing up. In the corners, the XF feels its size, but also gives an immense sense of control. Body movements are well contained too.

Ride quality is largely impressive, with the Jag feeling nice and tied down at cruising speeds and absorbent enough in town. There is firmness to the low-speed ride, but then that’s common to all cars of this segment. Even the ground clearance won’t be an issue, but the suspension does thud on speed breakers.

The XF’s weaknesses are centred around refinement. There is more road noise than you’d like, and the engine is also not particularly silent either. Then, there’s the gearbox that tends to fumble at times when you need a quick dose of power. In conclusion, if you drive yourself and value handling finesse over plastic finish, the XF 25T is the luxury petrol sedan for you. On the other hand, the XF won’t fit the bill for buyers to whom luxury is top priority.

True, the XF betters the older model in key areas, but, when compared with the new Volvo S90 and upcoming next-gen Mercedes E-class and BMW 5-series, it isn’t the game changer it ought to have been.

What makes matters harder for the XF 25T is its pricing. The Prestige trim’s Rs 55.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) price tag makes it costlier than rivals and the gap increases dramatically when you consider the top-spec Portfolio version that costs Rs 61.85 lakh. Perhaps, the more realistically priced diesel XF could be the pick of the range.