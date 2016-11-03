Head to the Bird on Tree and choose from a variety of cuisines

Shopping on Diwali eve is not for the faint-hearted and definitely not for one who hates it. By the time I managed to fight my way free, I had to recoup my strength with some food. That set off an argument about where but finally we decided on the newly renovated Bird on Tree in Race Course.

The restaurant’s trademark birds were all over the place. Colourful parrots, toucans and macaws swung from the lights, dotted the walls and decorated the stairway. The change in lighting was excellent. There was enough light to see what you were eating and the faces of your companions but yet dim enough to give you a sense of privacy.

Once the menus were handed out, we lost interest in the décor. First off was something for our parched throats. We decided on a Spicy Cooler, or lemonade with slices of green chilli. With the chilli’s bite taking the edge off the sweetness, it turned out to be perfect for a warm evening.

Selecting drinks was easy but the food was another matter. With options in Chinese, Continental and Tandoori to choose from, we were stymied by an over-abundance of dishes. Finally we decided to give Indian the go-by and stick to Chinese and Continental. A chicken salad, a stir-fry baby corn, stuffed cheesy mushroom and a fancy sounding Pommes Burney were our starters and the soup was burnt garlic vegetable soup.

The clear soup with juliennes of veggies and greens was light enough. A hint of ginger and the flavour of garlic served to whet the appetite for more.

With a light mayo dressing, the salad was a mix of crunchy greens and soft chunks of chicken. The baby corn, stir fried in a piquant sauce, was delicious but the mushroom was a bit of a let down. There was hardly any cheese to warrant the name.

The Pommes Burney, however, more than made up for that. When the plate landed, it looked like cauliflower fritters and my face fell. But when I cut into the piece, it turned out to be a spicy vegetable mash shaped like a cauliflower floret and fried. With occasional bits of sweet corn to temper the spice, the florets were demolished rapidly.

After all this, I opted for Hakka noodles (vegetarian) while my companions debated the merits of beef, chicken and sea food steaks. Finally they settled for tenderloin steak and roasted chicken breast. The noodles were light and tasty, with slivers of veggies and bigger bits of peppers. The portion was enough for two people so I needed help to finish the bowl.

The report on the tenderloin steak was that it was duly tender and the sauce excellent. The buttered vegetables (zucchinis, cauliflower, beans, carrot and broccoli) that accompanied the steak were tumbled on to my plate. Steamed and tossed in butter and herbs, they made quite a tasty snack, as I waited for them to finish. The chicken breast arrived in a bed of mashed potato. The couple of spoonfuls of mashed potato that I stole reassured me that the chef knew what he was doing. Creamy and tasty, this was mashed potato as it should be.

By this time, none of us could stomach the thought of dessert but we settled for a panna cotta to share. I couldn’t manage more than one creamy spoonful but it was demolished by the others. All through the evening, the service was prompt and the staff very helpful without being intrusive.

Location: 28, Opposite Circuit House, Kamaraj Road, Race Course

Meal for two: Between Rs.2000 and Rs. 3000. There is a 50 per cent discount for lunch (between noon and 3.00 p.m.) for a group of four adults.

Contact: 9865831000 or 996582400 for reservations