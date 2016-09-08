Karen Anand’s The Chennai Market presents Indian produce from across the country

The city’s not new to farmer’s markets, but there’s something special about this weekend’s event at Phoenix MarketCity. The Chennai Market by Karen Anand will feature exceptional Indian produce from across the country and from familiar local producers as well.

Their own brand, Pune Farmer’s Market, launches at the event, so don’t forget to pick up some of their signature conserves, dressings and sauces. Apart from this, here are some of the products Karen recommends that you check out:

Aideobarie Estates’ Rujani Teas (Assam)

This brand of tea is presented by Raj Barooah, the head of Assam Tea Growers Association. The artisanal teas are whole-leafed speciality teas with no artificial flavouring and a shelf life of two years, and are hand-crafted by a small and dedicated team.

Tea Zahn (Pune)

A play on the word tisane, which is “made from the infusion or decoction of herbs, spices, or other plant material in hot water, and usually does not contain caffeine”, according to Wikipedia. They are relatively new entrants and feature tisanes made of Indian tea blends.

Bonhomia (Delhi)

One of the first Indian brands to create coffee machines and coffee capsules, using blends from all over South India. Espresso can be confusing for beginners, and so they’ve kept it simple, with a mild, strong flavour.

Raw Pressery (Mumbai)

Cold pressed juices are all the rage, and this Mumbai-based supplier is now launching in Chennai. They launched operations at one of Karen’s markets four years ago, and have grown leaps and bounds since then.

Naturally Yours

They supply organic grains from farms all over Maharashtra, including indigenous quinoa and black rice at affordable prices.

Venue: The Courtyard, Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery

Date and time: September 10 and 11, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Hindu is the official print partner for the event.