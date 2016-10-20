Features » Metroplus

Bengaluru, October 20, 2016
Updated: October 20, 2016 15:55 IST

A narrative from the past

Tales from mythology With a new perspective
Ring in Deepavali with a dastangoi performance of Ramayana

Who doesn’t love a good story? If you are in the mood for one that also heralds in the spirit of the season, head to the performance of ‘Dastan Jai Ram ji ki’ at the eighth edition of Books & Brews at The Humming Tree by writer and storyteller Ankit Chadha.

The dastangoi performance is an adaptation directed by Mohammed Farooqui. Ankit, whose writing varies from biographical accounts of personalities like Khusrau, Kabir, Rahim, Dara Shikoh and Majaaz Lakhnavi; to modern folk tales on corporate culture, internet and mobile technology, has also worked on Urdu storytelling of children’s classics such as Alice in Wonderland and The Little Prince.

“I enjoy performing this story,” Ankit says. “It is ever expanding. It talks about old traditions and multiple narratives. And because this story is everywhere in our folk culture, wherever I travel, I happen to stumble upon new narratives. In that process, the script of this Dastan also expands. Compared to my last performance in Bengaluru, this time there are new narratives added to the script.”

Ankit further points out that while he might be looking at the story in a certain way, he must be also open to the way others see it.

“What I take away from the story is that though Ram and Ramayana are part of the plot, the larger message in the story is universal – that coexistence as an idea can only survive if we as individuals listen to our fellow beings. That includes all living beings; even nature itself. This story gives me hope that coexistence is possible.”

Ankit says the bare minimalism of the medium drew him to the art form. “Compared to other art forms which are elaborate and need a lot of paraphernalia for the idea to be communicated, storytelling needs no props. Our set is so minimal that people focus just on the story. When they listen to the story, they get transported to the world which is being spoken of.”

Ankit says the fact that it is spoken is another attraction. “In today’s world, there is visual bombardment everywhere. We are living in Times Square 24x7. This is the space where there is only one visual – a person.

He is speaking something that enables you to create your own images in your mind. When I encountered the art form six years ago, I knew this was the easiest way to express my deepest thoughts.”

“I call myself a writer before a performer,” says Ankit. “I felt this art form provides enough scope to write new narratives that can be performed orally. That is what attracted me.

The fact that the audience has been so encouraging with our experiments has kept me going.”

Listen to Ankit narrate ‘Dastan Jai Ram ji ki’ at The Humming Tree - Performance Venue & Bar, #949, 3rd Floor & Rooftop, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, on October 23, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Tickets priced at Rs. 300 available on www.insider.in. Call 25201201.

