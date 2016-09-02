Raise a toast to good music with the Berklee Indian Ensemble as they perform for the first time outside the US at Bengaluru’s Ganesh Utsava

The tunes of music wizard A. R. Rahman’s ‘Dil Se Re’ and ‘Jiya Jale’ will echo across Bengaluru’s soundscape on September 6 as the world renowned US-based Berklee College of Music’s Berklee India Ensemble perform a tribute concert to the music legend as part of the 54th Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava. In India for the first time, the ensemble has been making waves on the international circuit with their covers of Rahman’s songs and original compositions.

Vocalist and Berklee alumna Annette Philip, who directs the ensemble, tells MetroPlus that this is their first performance outside the United States. “It is such a privilege to perform our own take on Indian music in India. This is our very first international tour and coming to India is very special for the ensemble. The members have a deep connection to the country and its music, and after so many years of performing songs about India, to finally come to India, it is the perfect homecoming for our members.”

The ensemble, comprising over 40 musicians and singers from 22 countries, performs a repertoire of Hindustani and Carnatic classical music with Sufi, contemporary and Indo-jazz compositions. Formed in 2011 by Annette, the troupe took the spotlight and became an international sensation with their rendition of Rahman’s songs, the videos of which went viral online.

What can people expect at this concert? Annette says all of the musicians have left their homes in different countries to be part of Berklee. “So this diversity is what we will reflect in our music. And the fact that we can celebrate music despite our different backgrounds is what people will get a listen of.”

She adds: “You will see that we have a message of following our heart and doing what we dream when we perform. We hope our audience will take that home and also pursue their dreams and hearts.”

The Berklee Indian Ensemble is the first academic course associated with the college’s Berklee India Exchange, a platform for cultural conversation about Indian music through artiste residencies, musical collaborations, and performances. In fact, it was interest in Indian music that led to its formation, with students of various nationalities coming together for the love of Indian music and musicians.

On the tribute, Annette says they had done a previous show two years ago. “That was, however, a small show. This time, we get to showcase our appreciation for Rahman’s work to a bigger audience. We have always admired his work. And the span of two years has seen a lot of change in our approach to the songs themselves. This, coupled with choreographies, surprise special guest artistes and our own reinterpretation of the songs, is bound to be a blast.”

The 54th edition of the festival, starting on September 5, has on offer compelling performances in the genre of music, dance, art and drama. Catch the Berklee Indian Ensemble’s dazzling performance live at the Habba on September 6 at National College Ground, Basavanagudi.