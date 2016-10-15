Diabetologist Dr. Sanjoy Paul who’s come up with a music album reveals that music is yoga to him

Dr. Sanjoy Paul, a senior consultant diabetologist at Apollo Clinic, is equally at home holding his stethoscope as part of his job and his mic on the stage. He loves music as much as his profession; while one feeds his creative juices, the other keeps him grounded. The Assam-native who’s made Hyderabad his home, inherits music from his genes, overhearing his mum and uncle’s musical musings since childhood. He enjoys strumming his Hawaaian guitar and has even done a course on it from Calcutta University.

He’s a star on stage, but he admits he was nervous as a wreck, singing alongside established playback singers Malavika and Sravana Bhargavi in a studio for his debut music album ‘Saiya Re’, unveiled recently.

‘Saiya Re’, is a Telugu album with a Hindi name. The reason he gives for doing a Telugu album is , “Jaisa desh, waisa bhesh.” He credits Hyderabad with giving him all the dignity and respect, professionally and mentally for over a decade. The doctor reveals that bringing out an album is a dream he had nursed for long. Being a Bengali, he had to practice hard to get the Telugu right, with his co-singers and composer pushing him whenever necessary.

His musical journey progressed intermittently during his childhood, but it was his music troupe at medical college that made him comfortable on stage.

He composed, penned lyrics and sang though not at once due to rigours of doing MBBS. Sanjoy didn’t leave the opportunity to sing at his wedding too, the wife was more than pleased. His friends and his better half have constantly encouraged him to produce an album.

He is well-aware of the limited market for digital music and that music enthusiasts may prefer film sings over a private album. “Music, these days, doesn’t possess the melody and meditative quality of the yesteryear era. There’s always a market for quality music and I thought I should produce such work that’ll get back people into this space. Moreover, making a video album was a big challenge. I may not venture into shooting my songs in future, because of the technical difficulties they pose.”

Sanjoy feels ‘making time’ isn’t difficult when it’s passion but it requires one to balance it with profession.

“I had recordings at 4 am in the morning, 10 pm in the night after work. In the long run though, I fear I may lose this balance.” He has never considered giving up his profession for a music career though. “Given a choice, I may even choose my profession (as a medico) over music. Music is like yoga to me, a stress-buster that makes me feel complete and appreciate my job more.”

Next, he wants to tap his filmmaker side too and is headed in that direction already. He currently co-producing an independent film that’s to release soon.