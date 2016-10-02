Students of St. Francis College, Hyderabad who turned teachers for two months came back learning life lessons from children

It’s the formative years of studenthood that sow the seed for one to give back to the society. A group of students belonging to the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) club from St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet, as part of a social outreach programme, reached out to orphanages and government schools in the city to conduct workshops and teach children recently.

Spread across two months, the 19 workshops they conducted in 17 organisations across the twin cities covered topics like personality development, leadership, team building, gardening and baking.

The initiative stemmed from a reason to impart one’s particular skill set (that one’s strong in) to others, reveals Pooja Agarwal who heads ‘The Social Outreach’ portfolio in the college.

“We realised that employment is indeed a basic problem that’s holding back a section of the society. Every one of us is good at a certain aspect, from dance to music to other aspects, so we thought that’s the way to share our resources with the needy. Some places lack something even close to an education system. Students from the ninth grade couldn’t even form simple sentences,” she discloses.

The learning wasn’t all one-sided though; the experience opened new horizons to the BMS students as well. “We were supposed to teach them how to dance but they were the ones who taught us. The kids explained to us the true meaning of a happy life and taught us to utilise even the smallest opportunities that we get,” say members of the Stepping Angels dance group that went to Aadarna Children Orphanage.

A group that conducted a no-fire baking workshop for 75 children at Sanhita organisation reveals, “The children enjoyed the activities from the little material they were provided, as it unveiled their creative side.”

Another student, summing up the experience added, “Little did we know that we would learn so much more from them than we had to offer. It was a real eye opener for us since we realised how fortunate we are to have all these things which we take for granted every day.”