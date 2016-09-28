A jazzy cascade

The 6th Delhi Jazz International Festival saw some electrifying performances

The stage was afire with bands of jazz artistes across the globe belting out their best numbers as city music aficionados swayed to the eclectic, heady mix of native and foreign tunes. The Delhi Jazz International Festival never fails to enthuse the participating artistes as well as the audience. The sixth edition was no different.

Breaking down all barriers, the three-member Israeli team Matan Chapnzky, Omri and Liad from Tel Aviv’s Rimon School of Jazz and Contemporary Music gave a riveting performance. The venue vibrated with amazing music on the guitar and drums and the viewers just lapped up the melodies. “I returned to my country four years ago after spending nearly seven years in New York studying and working (playing music to sustain myself). I wanted to start my own group and ‘Beats & Pieces’ was born a year ago. So unlike the mistaken notion about music in a strife-ridden country like ours, there are many great musicians in our community and the community is very supportive of us,” said a visibly happy and proud Matan.

Crooning Spanish numbers with a mix of English to reach out to a global viewer, the lithe Carmen Paris with her dulcet tones made it an all-woman ensemble, Ejazz with Jota. A bundle of talent from the age of 13, Carmen had many a record to her credit not to talk of the National Award for Contemporary Music (Spain). "I’ve come a really long way on stage. Today, I’ve just turned 50," she winked mischievously, leaving one dazed. Her pencil-thin figure, charming eyes and Soprano tones rich in its timbre belie her age! "Age is no bar to a musician. I’m popular in Madrid because I’m one of the few who composes my own lyric in Spanish and spice it up with a sprinkle of English to evoke response in a foreign land. My fusion of Jota (music-cum-dance genre of Aragon-Spain) with Flamenco (musical genre in another part of Spain) and a bit of Jazz made me one of the few popular musicians from my country. I wanted to have an international presence and that’s why I’m here," she quipped as she got on to the stage.

The Olega Lundstream group, ‘State Jazz Music Chamber Orchestra,’ from Russia is perhaps the oldest band that was originally founded in China in 1934 and later gained momentum in Russia. The ensemble has hit the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest playing band and has performed at the UN General Assembly just last year. Introducing conductors Boris Frunkin and Marie Karne, Nana.M. Mgeladre, Culture Counsellor of Russian Embassy here, said, "The band last visited and performed in the Capital in 2008. Prior to that, the troupe created a history of sorts in the late 90s by performing in Santa Barbara in the US and earning the sobriquet that ‘finally Russia came to the US through American Jazz’." He announced that the band will tour all the major cities in India beginning October 26 at the Siri Fort auditorium as a part of the Festival of Russian Culture in India under the joint aegis of ICCR and Russian cultural wing. The performers, who speak only Russian, nodded in acquiescence.

Among others like the Poland Lichtanski jazz group, the US-based Donal Harrison and Barklee all stars band and a Slovenia IGOR jazz group, there were three Indian teams one each from Goa, Shillong and Delhi. To the city-based Mrigya band led by Sharat Chandra Srivastav, it was a fairy tale success story that had catapulted them to global arena and recognition. "Way back in 1999, a few musically-aligned friends got together and did a jamming session on contract; it turned out to be an instant success. We saw invites for performances coming our way and it was a meteoric rise. We have collaborated with many international bands across all continents. Every stage show is like a project going on stream for us. We are a passionate lot," signed off Srivastav as his band got on to the huge open air stage at Nehru Park.