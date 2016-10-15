Guitar legend Scott Henderson swings by Bengaluru and offers the city’s music lovers a treat of a lifetime

It is not every day that we get to meet the one person we’ve looked up to forever. So when word spread that Scott Henderson was coming to town, Bengaluru’s music scene was abuzz.

Scott was in Bengaluru’s blueFROG recently for an exclusive masterclass with the city’s musicians followed by a performance featuring the Scott Henderson Trio. Sharing tips and spreading love with his infectious smile, the 62-year-old guitar guru made quite an impact on the city’s jazz-rock talent, most of who grew up listening to his music.

Catching up with MetroPlus, Scott talk briefly on India’s music scene and his musical journey. On his stay in Bengaluru, Scott says: “I was quite eager to get here. I know Bengaluru has a very receptive audience for all kinds of music.”

Not new to India, Scott says “India has some fantastic musicians and it is always been my pleasure to meet some of them. I hope to meet many more this time.”

Scott began his musical journey playing clubs in South Florida with a number of bands. “But the seed to be a musician was planted when I heard Led Zeppelin at one of these clubs.”

He went on to play with a number of collaborators before settling with his fusion band Tribal Tech in 1984. With deep roots in jazz and heavy influences in rock, blues and funk, Scott says his music has always been transforming over the years. “And it always will, because every time I hear music I’m a bit influenced by what I hear.” On his journey so far, he says: “I think I’m maturing and realising that I can say more with less notes. Besides, I don’t get paid by the note any more.”

When asked about what the audience would take away when they listen to him, Scott quips: “My new CD.” On a serious note, to aspiring musicians in India and people who attend his masterclass, he says, “It is important to keep your ears open and listen to as many different kinds of music as possible, even if that is not popular with the friends you hang out with.”