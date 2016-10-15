Features » Metroplus

Bengaluru, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 17:16 IST

A date with greatness

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TOPICS

arts, culture and entertainment

culture (general)

entertainment (general)

music


human interest

people


music

Concert

composing and arrangement

jazz music

pop music

rock and roll music

arts, culture and entertainment

human interest

lifestyle and leisure

Guitar legend Scott Henderson swings by Bengaluru and offers the city’s music lovers a treat of a lifetime

It is not every day that we get to meet the one person we’ve looked up to forever. So when word spread that Scott Henderson was coming to town, Bengaluru’s music scene was abuzz.

Scott was in Bengaluru’s blueFROG recently for an exclusive masterclass with the city’s musicians followed by a performance featuring the Scott Henderson Trio. Sharing tips and spreading love with his infectious smile, the 62-year-old guitar guru made quite an impact on the city’s jazz-rock talent, most of who grew up listening to his music.

Catching up with MetroPlus, Scott talk briefly on India’s music scene and his musical journey. On his stay in Bengaluru, Scott says: “I was quite eager to get here. I know Bengaluru has a very receptive audience for all kinds of music.”

Not new to India, Scott says “India has some fantastic musicians and it is always been my pleasure to meet some of them. I hope to meet many more this time.”

Scott began his musical journey playing clubs in South Florida with a number of bands. “But the seed to be a musician was planted when I heard Led Zeppelin at one of these clubs.”

He went on to play with a number of collaborators before settling with his fusion band Tribal Tech in 1984. With deep roots in jazz and heavy influences in rock, blues and funk, Scott says his music has always been transforming over the years. “And it always will, because every time I hear music I’m a bit influenced by what I hear.” On his journey so far, he says: “I think I’m maturing and realising that I can say more with less notes. Besides, I don’t get paid by the note any more.”

When asked about what the audience would take away when they listen to him, Scott quips: “My new CD.” On a serious note, to aspiring musicians in India and people who attend his masterclass, he says, “It is important to keep your ears open and listen to as many different kinds of music as possible, even if that is not popular with the friends you hang out with.”

More In: Metroplus | Features | Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Motoring

Honda Brio
Siddhant Ghalla

Time for a makeover

Jaguar XF
Nikhil Bhatia

A search for balance

Priyadarshan Bawikar

Achieving a new makeover

more »

When India meets San Francisco

Ten places to visit in Norway

The Joker and the Thief

Making their name with FB

Singing a story

Aiyoh! It's there in the dictionary!

Music meets dance, love happens

Because Amitabh Bachchan says so

Creativity on Chanderi

Of love, lust, and death in Calcutta



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Metroplus

At your doorstep Everything under the sun Flickr | Chris Bird

Demands, delivered

There are solutions to errand runs and logistical challenges faced by small businesses, finds SOORAJ RAJMOHAN »