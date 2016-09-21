Make a difference in a deaf child’s life with Vaani – Sound of the Soul on September 24

Most of us take the music for granted. There are however, those for whom the sound of music is a mystery.

On the eve of World Deaf Day, Swararambh, a music school run by vocalist Malvika Nirajan will present an evening of music to raise funds for deaf children.

Titled ‘Vaani - Sound of the Soul’, the concert will feature students of Swararambh, between the ages of six and 45, followed by the Delhi-based Indian fusion band Advaita.

Malvika believes music has a universal appeal.

“There is something inherent about music that goes beyond entertainment. This concert is my tribute to music since it has given me a lot. Also, I thought combining it with a cause will give me a lot of satisfaction.”

That’s where Vaani comes in. “The last week of September is celebrated as the International Week of the Deaf. This concert is on the eve of World Deaf Day which falls on September 25.

There are not many national agencies that deal with deafness. Vaani is one NGO that is making a difference among deaf children.

A college senior is one of Vaani’s deputy directors now. Until now, I’ve been peripherally involved with them. So I decided to do this as a fund raiser for them. If music can aid them, I’ll be happy. The proceeds of the show will go towards their Saadhan Centres in Karnataka.”

Speaking about the programme for the evening, Malvika says, “My students will perform first. They will do a classical and semi-classical routine, including qawwali and folk for the first half. That will be followed by Advaita’s performance. The band is deeply rooted in Indian Classical music but also has a contemporary sound. They produce authentic, intelligent music adding from other genres to their style.”

Swararambh, that translates into the ‘beginning of notes’, was started in 2010 as a home-run institute for Hindustani classical vocal music in Kormangala.

“Before that I was working in IBM and as a journalist for some time, but I was always singing so it has been my main line of passion. Since 2010, the school has grown to about 30-35 students now. We primarily do Indian Classical music, but often also divert to other forms and genres.”

Malvika further says that the important takeaway for the audience is that Indian Classical music is not serious or boring. “It is very rich in content and style. That is what I want to showcase. Youngsters today, feel Western music is very cool. But, so is Indian Classical music. I try to keep the experience fun even in my classes. I want to send out the message that Indian Classical music covers all genres of music in its various forms and styles – be it jazz, folk or pop.”

Book tickets now on www.bookmyshow.com and be part of the concert for a cause on September 24 at Good Shepherd Auditorium, from 5:45 p.m. onwards. Call 9902697159.