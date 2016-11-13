The second generation Fortuner scores in terms of looks, spaciousness and sturdiness.

Usually, Toyota cars in India have had a good run. Their Qualis, Innovas and Fortuners have been cars to reckon with. Not to talk of the hot selling sedans Etios, Corolla, Camry. However, it is common knowledge that Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has traditionally been slow in coming out with its new cars.

As a refreshing change, we witnessed the launch of Platinum, Crysta and the all new Fortuner this year. With the second generation Fortuner launched recently, it becomes apt to share our driving experience of the car in and around the city of Kochi in Kerala.

Firstly, it gets a make-over. The new design gives it a new look. It is bulkier and monstrous. Bi-beam LED headlamps, loads of chrome and a 51-degree approach angle have been combined with the high shoulder line and a raised stance. The 18-inch alloys, some addition of curves and the wrap around LED lights at the rear all make it refreshingly new. Enough to attract eyeballs. The brute SUV character has now some style infused. Toughness remains intact. I believe, it is an effort to associate more people with Fortuner.

Accordingly, the cabin has been designed to be higher in comfort and luxury. There is enough space in the front and the rear for a family. And the third row isn’t that bad either with good head room and decent leg room. The new instrument cluster with the soft touch glove-box around gives it a premium look. There are steering mounted controls.

The new generation has both petrol and diesel engines with an altogether six variants on offer. I drove the diesel engine automatic transmission 4X4. The 2.8-litre engine here is also found in the Innova. With some refinement and recalibration this turbocharged engine produces 177PS of peak power and 450Nm of peak torque. There are two drive modes – Eco and Power.

Overall, the noise and vibration inside the cabin is much reduced in this one. However, you go full throttle and you feel the lack of punch with a hoarse noise. I suggest, cruising at light speeds is fun with no problem whatsoever in cornering and spinning it around.

To understand the background of this automobile, Fortuner was launched in India in 2009. Since then the mammoth-sized SUV of the Japanese make has been doing well.

However, TKM has been wanting to further spread its wings. So, to increase its market share, it decided to come out, rather timely, with the all new Fortuner. Thanks to the new Endeavour which competes in the same segment.

For its petrol version, the starting price tag of the automobile is Rs. 25.92 lakh and it has been priced at Rs. 27.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for diesel.