A look at five important cars in different segments that have hit the road this monsoon

Too many options lead to confusion. This is particularly true for car buyers in India in today’s times. There is an ever increasing list of offerings. Of late, several new segments have come up like a compact SUV, a compact sedan, a cross-over. Several car launches in a month is the usual thing. To keep you updated about some of the key car launches, here is a list of five important car launches from this August.

Jeep: Amidst huge excitement and after a long wait Jeep was finally launched from Jodhpur. Jeep globally pioneered the SUV segment and gave birth to the concept of off-roading. The American car maker entered the Indian market in a tie-up with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. To begin with, it has put on offer, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Jeep Grand Cherokee (in three variants), all in diesel, with prices ranging from Rs. 71.59 lakh to Rs. 1.12 crore ex-showroom Delhi. With that unpardonable price tag we were left disappointed until it was announced that Jeep will soon come up with more affordable offerings like Renegade and C-SUV in 2017.

Audi A6: Audi India launched its newly updated A6 Matrix 35 TFSI. The new generation A6 gets a refresh in design, a revamped interior with a petrol engine. It is in line with Audi India’s strategy to offer more of their cars in petrol. Currently only A3 and A8 sedans have petrol engines while the entire Q series of SUV’s are powered by diesel engine. The new A6 matrix is mated to a 1.8litre four-cylinder engine. It gets a bit lighter and offers better fuel efficiency at 15.26kmpl. It is priced at Rs. 52.75 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

Hyundai Elantra: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. launched the new Elantra with prices starting from Rs12.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The car is available in 2 litre petrol and 1.6 litre diesel engines and is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. However, there is an option of automatic too. The exterior of the car now imbibes the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 and hence flows in smooth unlike the previous curvy look. On the inside there is an 8 inch touchscreen, ventilated seats and a well laid out dash with a host of other features.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Deca: Launched as the limited edition of Swift Deca, the car will be available in both petrol and diesel engines. Deca ZXi (petrol) is priced at Rs. 5.94 lakh, while Deca VDi (diesel) comes at Rs. 6.86 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. To make Deca look sporty and trendy there is an addition of new side skirting, a new roof-mounted spoiler and twin stripes from the hood to the boot-lid. On the inside the seats are black and red themed to catch your attention. The car comes in two colour options – bright red and pearl white.

Renault Kwid 1 litre: One very popular car in the Indian market is Renault Kwid. The car single-handedly has put the French car manufacturer in a strong position in the automobiles industry. The launch of 1 litre Kwid is thus of great significance considering that it is only Rs. 22 k costlier than the earlier Kwid. The car comes in two variants and starts from Rs. 3.82 lakh.