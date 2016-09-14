REVVING IT UP:One ofthe vintage cars that will be put on show during the festival on October 1.

More than 50 two-wheelers and automobiles will be on display next month

Goa is gearing up to celebrate a day-long vintage bike and car festival on October 1. Over 50 vintage bikes and cars, including some dating back to 1921, will be driven around downtown as part of the fest. Visitors can treat themselves to a number of cars, including Citroen, Austin, Morris, Cadillac, Ford, Chevrolet, Mercedes, Volkswagen, and bikes such as Norton, BSA and BMW.

If successful, the event will be made into an annual one to attract tourists and will be added to events organised by the government, Minister of Tourism Dilip Parulekar said here on Tuesday.

“Goa Tourism is already showcasing its heritage through various forms and it is apt that we also highlight some hidden treasures of the past from the automobile segment,” said Chairman of State-owned Goa Tourism Development Corporation(GTDC) and MLA Nilesh Cabral. He said Goa has a rich heritage, whether it is monuments, forts, houses among others. Vintage automobile is another form of heritage, and, in Goa there are vintage car fans who are passionate about it.

“Through this festival, we hope to kindle that hobby and motivate Goans and others to preserve vintage vehicles so that the present generation and the future will have something to appreciate and admire. This can draw tourists from domestic and international markets who have an appetite for heritage and they will surely have one more facet to engage in when in Goa.”

Goa has two privately-run vintage car museums and a large number of vintage bike and car owners and collectors.