At the newly-launched restaurant, Abyssinian, get more than just a taste of Ethiopia, writes ELIZABETH MATHEW

I don’t remember the last time someone fed me. I don’t even recall wanting to be fed. But when Mamma’s beaming face smiles at me and says, “When we eat, we always feed our guests. It’s called Gursha,” it’s impossible to refuse. So I accept a morsel, and as I close my eyes, I’m instantly transported to my childhood, being fed little morsels of food mixed with love. But the moment I start chewing, my eyes open wide — the tastes and textures that fill my palate now are familiar, but somehow, extremely new. Welcome to Ethiopian cuisine in India, where everything feels somewhat familiar, but altogether different.

For a country with ties to India that date back over 2,000 years, Ethiopia has been severely under-represented across the subcontinent. And Abyssinian, the newly-launched restaurant in Alwarpet, where I was being lovingly fed, is all set to change that. Mamma is actually Jemilla Ebrahim, a professor of Ethiopian history and culture, who is doubling as a food consultant for the latest entrant to Chennai’s food scene.

If you don’t count Blue Nile, the little cafe at the Ethiopian Cultural Centre in New Delhi, this is pretty much India’s first Ethiopian restaurant. For the brothers, Vikram Mohan and Uday Balaji, who started VM Hospitality, it has been a long-standing dream to bring this cuisine to India.

“We’ve both lived in the U.S. and Europe at different points of time, and we’ve been eating Ethiopian cuisine forever,” says Uday, adding that they did feel a cuisine that shared so many similarities with Indian food would do well here. And he’s right: the staple Ethiopian bread, injera, is a cross between a dosa and an appam, with its fermented batter made of teff, a grass (not a grain) that is native to Ethiopia and Eritrea.

“Our food is very purist. ‘What would your grandma make?’ is the premise we start with,” says Uday, which would explain why Jemilla has been training the chefs and the staff on how to cook and serve food the Ethiopian way. Food is served on large communal platters that can feed between four and six people, with injera spread out and all the stews and curries served in little heaps over it. But they have also taken a few liberties, under Mamma’s watchful eye. Since Ethiopian food usually ends with coffee (their version with herbed butter and salt belies description, and is worth a try, while their classic brew with sugar has a lovely earthiness), there is no dessert as such. But the team has come up with kita, a crispy flaky flatbread served drizzled with honey, and a nech azmud cake, an olive oil cupcake flavoured with ajwain that’s just about sweet enough to qualify as dessert.

Uday and Vikram are presently experimenting with growing teff in their hometown of Coimbatore. Despite their first crop failing when the rains were late this year, they’re keeping their fingers crossed for the second one. Teff requires extreme climate — hot in the day and cold at night — and is protein-rich, gluten-free and fast-cooking. Until the teff bears fruit, they have found a suitable replacement — ragi and sorghum flour mixed with water and fermented. This is ladled onto a hot, flat pan, much like a dosa. Their stew (called ‘wot’) is made with an onion base, much like our curries, and their standard spice mix (‘berbere’) finds a local counterpart in our garam masala.

Although Ethiopian cuisine relies heavily on meat — chicken (doro), lamb (yebeg) and beef (misir) — there is plenty of vegetarian food as well, since the country’s strong ties with Orthodox Christianity requires much fasting, and giving up of meat. So there’s red lentils cooked with berbere, curried potato or curried pumpkin in an onion stew and caramelised green beans and carrots.

While chicken is popular, Jemilla tells me, in most homes, it is mutton that is the meat of choice. Whether it is yebeg alicha, cooked in a cumin-and-onion stew and flavoured with niter kibbeh (a spiced, melted butter, much like our local ghee), or yebeg bozena shiro, cooked with powdered chickpeas and seasoned with berbere, lamb is where Ethiopian cooking really shines.

But it’s not just the food that has been carefully curated. For every element, from the decor to cutlery and even music, there has been an effort to capture the essence of Ethiopia. Low tables with traditional chief’s chairs and (surprisingly) comfortable stools with curved seats, and basket-cum-tables called mesobs make up the intimate setting, while an exposed brick wall bearing traditional shields and clay and leather vessels adds to the “authentic” feel. A wall to one side with eight exquisitely-made silver Coptic crosses gives you something to admire, while you get used to the seating arrangement and prepare to share your food.

The restaurant opens on Friday, October 28.

Address: 40, Maharaja Surya Road, Venus colony, Alwarpet

Tel: 82205 55449