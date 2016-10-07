Look beyond clickbait headlines and listicles — the real superfoods are everyday Indian kitchen staples, finds SHONALI MUTHALALY

You will not believe what happens next. You will be amazed by what I have to say. It’s simply outrageous. Here are three reasons why you simply have to read this story. It will change your life.

Or not. To be honest, probably not.

But I got you reading, didn’t I? And now, even if you do want to throw your coffee at me, you’ll keep reading. After all, you’ve already come this far. There’s that insidious FOMO, developed over years of hopefully scrolling through exclamatory Facebook posts. What if I do say something so fabulous, so relevant, so frikking amazing that it will change your life? After all, my opening was full of promise, wasn’t it? Would I really let you down?

I just did. Again.

But wait. Before you furiously start wading through the Internet, looking for my address so you can egg my car, let me explain why. Click bait is manipulative, we all know that. We fall for it repeatedly. We know that too. But have you realised just how many of these hysterical headlines are now food related — each trying to outdo the other by promising yet another mind-blowing, earth-shattering, adjective-defying new superfood for the world to embrace. And, have you realised how often we fall for the bait?

From apple cider vinegar to coconut oil, there’s a new star every day. And in response, a rash of overpriced products inevitably appears, aggressively jostling each other on supermarket shelves and online stores.

All in stylish, earth-warrior-approved, eco-friendly packaging, accompanied by enough literature to give Milton a complex.

Except now, with some help from Google, any food can be made into a superfood. All you have to do is type the name and add “benefits”. Tequila? An article unsurprisingly titled ‘10 surprising benefits of tequila you never knew’ claims it’s a probiotic, which fights osteoporosis and helps prevent Type 2 diabetes. French fries? ‘Three reasons why french fries may improve your health’ says they have fibre, potassium and Vitamin B16. Cake? ‘Five surprising health benefits of desserts’ claims, among other things, that they’re “packed with nutrients” and “offer a convenient opportunity to incorporate more fruit in your diet.”

Before you kick off a lifestyle fuelled by tequila, fries and carrot cake, remember it is as easy to manipulate online information as it is to be manipulated by it. In other words, put down that shot glass and embroider this on your kitchen towels: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. PS: I did not get that off the Internet. If I did, it would have read, ‘10 amazing ways to avoid getting duped online’. And there would have been three advertisements for cold-pressed, organically-nurtured, tenderly-raised, sung-to-sleep coconut oil floating on the side.

I catch up with celebrity writer and nutritionist to the stars Rujuta Diwekar, while working on this piece. Appropriately enough, she’s just released a book on Indian Superfoods. Her list is unpretentiously practical, and thank heavens for that. Rice, ghee and sugar cane to begin with. She advocates keeping things simple by eating local food. Food that supports not just your health, but also the local economy and global ecology.

It’s interesting to see how, over the past year, particularly, Indian ingredients have been getting a lot of attention. As uppity Indians began scouring gourmet stores for goji berries, chia seeds and quinoa, the rest of the world exclaimed over ingredients we always took for granted. Now ‘holistic-health’ junkies in the West are putting coconut oil in their coffee, turmeric in their milkshakes and Ayurvedic herbs in their tea. Yes. Even Ayurveda is being sexed up for lattes, designer yoga studios and Instagram-friendly breakfasts.

I stumble across an article gushing about Ashwagandha, describing it as a herb used in “Ayurvedic medicine, a 3000-year-old healing practice from India.” Founder of LA-based Moon Juice, Amanda Chantal Bacon, calls it a “high-functioning power food.” In the Moon Juice store, where a little jar goes for $17, it’s described as a potent root that calms the body’s physiological and nervous systems, aids the thyroid, soothes anxiety, improves sleep and contributes to virility.

Not yet on high alert? Gwyneth Paltrow drinks it, according to Goop. For those of you who would like to make yourself a cuppa, here’s the recipe: Blend a cup of almond milk with almond butter, coconut oil, vanilla mushroom protein powder, maca, ashwagandha, ho shou wu and cordyceps. Yup. Those are real words. I wouldn’t ho shou wu you for fun. Well, to be honest, I probably would. But this time I promise I’m not maca-ing this up.