Bakers are spoilt for choice as more and more stores are catering to their bake needs

An amateur baker, I felt as if I were in Aladdin’s cave when I stepped into a store recently. It had a floor dedicated to bake supplies. There was almost every ingredient a baker could dream of: whipping cream, compound slab, fruit fillings, pizza seasoning, cream cheese, olives …

Says Safeer Ahmed of bake supply stores Pack N’ Bake and Bake World: “People these days want to replicate what they have tasted in restaurants or watched on television and it’s no longer just cakes and cookies. Think pies, tarts, breads, pizzas, roasts… Who wouldn’t want to chop some fresh basil to add depth to that pizza sauce or scrape some vanilla beans for extra fragrance and flavour in that cake? We have customers asking us to source a particular ingredient if it isn’t available at the store.”

Globalisation, bake shows on television, food blogs, bake-classes and workshops have seen a rapid rise in the number of homebakers in the last five years. “More and more people are inspired by television shows … Attending bake classes and workshops are also giving them the confidence to handle their ovens,” says Davis Kottakal of Stanes Trading Company, a bake supply store.

Jagee John, recalls how there was only a handful who tried their hand at baking before she started her cookery show in 2008.

“Most people thought baking was something limited to foreigners and was tougher than making a biriyani. Although recipes were available, they didn’t know the right method of baking. They often didn’t measure the ingredients right, wouldn’t preheat the oven, would check to see if the cake has risen when it was five minutes into the oven... and complain if their cake failed.”

Cookery and bake shows on television are what inspired Devi Ssheker to take up baking. “I loved the way they handled the ingredients and created something delectable out of them. Some of the techniques used were fascinating,” she says. The Internet is also her guide. “Not only are recipes easily available on the Internet, some sites carry videos that demonstrate the method behind preparing a dish.”

With recipes aplenty, and the best of vegetables, fruits, spices, milk products and the like available in the market these days, it comes as no surprise really that more and more people are experimenting and incorporating these ingredients to their oven treats.

Homebakers Anjitha B.J. and Aysha Rajan revel in the kind of ingredients now available at their disposal. In fact, the duo finds themselves spoilt for choice. Anjitha who is fond of baking cakes and cupcakes revels in the varieties of flour, fruit fillings, gum paste and the like, while Aysha uses herbs both fresh and dried, olive oil, Mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, olives... for her savoury bites.

However, baking-goods were once not as varied as they are now or as easily available.

According to 83-year-old Beatrice D’Silva there was only one shop that carried bake supplies on their shelves in the 1960s. “It was in Chala. I don’t recall its name though. It was towards the ‘90s that Pack N’ Bake and Stanes opened shop in the city,” she says.

For ingredients that were not or rarely available, bakers relied on relatives and friends who were visiting from Mumbai and Delhi or from abroad. While homebaker Valsamma John remembers asking her children to bring her brown sugar, almonds, dates and yeast whenever they came down on holidays from the Middle East, Jagee says she made her own substitute for cream cheese before it was introduced in the market. “Mine was a mix of cheese spread and paneer,” says Jagee.

However, with more stores targeting the growing number of home bakers and entrepreneurs, even the most exotic of ingredients are now available. Take for instance kiwi. It is not an indigenous fruit but it is available in the market. In fact people are using the fruit in their desserts. “Isomalt is new in the market and we have it in our store. It can be used as an artificial sweetener and for sugar art. Varieties of cheese were hard to find earlier. Now, you have a wide range. One can now also find seasoning and sauces for savoury bakes,” says Davis. And in case one does not find what they are seeking for in shops, they can always surf online.

With ingredients now easily available, novice bakers, hobbyists and professional bakers alike, are all smiles. “We no longer have to forgo a recipe because a main ingredient isn’t available. We also aren’t stuck substituting ingredients or compromising on the quality of the ingredients that go into our oven fresh treats. We can now recreate the flavours of the world from the comfort of home,” say Devi, Anjitha and Aysha, as they put on their aprons to whip up a storm.