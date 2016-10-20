‘Sizzler and Grills’ at Residency Tower hotel has an interesting range of hotsellers on the menu

How about that sweet hiss coming from spicy chicken breast when you pour sizzling hot barbecue sauce over it? Irresistible! Well, the ‘Sizzler and Grills’ food fete at Residency Tower brings to the city some of the most unique and scrumptious sizzler and grilled dishes from around the world. The action is at the quaint rooftop restaurant of the hotel. A whiff of spices welcomes us as soon as we enter the tropic bamboo-themed restaurant space. A glass of cool orange-mint drink is served as soon as we take our place near the balcony with a great view of the city night-lights.

The sizzler night kickstarts with a bowl of thick White Onion Veloute, a delicious creamy concoction of white onion and chicken stock enriched with milk and cream, and served with garlic bread. Executive chef Sanoj greets us at the table as we wipe the soup bowl clean.

He begins with an introduction to sizzlers. The chef says,“The sizzler is an American concept. But variants have come up at different places. The spices, herbs and sauces are used to marinate or top off the patty. Those ingredients give the sizzler its vibrant flavours.”

He adds: “We had to import spices like Cajun spices and tarragon exclusively for the festival.”

We begin in earnest with Cajun Chicken Kebob. The char-grilled chicken cubes and vegetables create an explosion of flavours when we have it with the Cajun dressing. We then move on to the sizzler platter with the Norwegian Seafood Mix Grill Sizzler, an extravagant mix of grilled tiger prawns, crabs and sear fish steak served with grilled veggies, rich béarnaise sauce and buttered rice. The subtly marinated succulent squid and prawns are as delicious as it can get when it comes to seafood. The menu, although predominantly non-vegetarian, does have a few vegetarian options. We try the Veg Cordon Bleu, a delectable one that offers a vegetarian moulded patty served with steak fries and creole sauce.

We finish off the main course with the scrumptious Chicken Roulade, which is chicken breast bathed in a feisty barbecue sauce with a touch of mashed garlic, clearly the pick of the day for us. Add to that the delicious Mango Fire Fondue, a mango feast made of a layered mango pastry with a scoop of mango ice-cream. The crescendo could not have been sweeter!

The festival is on till October 23 and is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.