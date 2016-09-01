Tea Trails Cafe in Neelankarai caters to tea enthusiasts with 80 flavours of tea and food pairings to go with each cup

The tea here charms you even before you take a sip. Like a proper tea service, it arrives on an elegant wooden tray bearing a glass tea brewer filled with hot water and colourful tea leaves. There’s a pretty glass bell jar for sugar, a charming antique-style hour glass and a steeping card.

Tea Trails Cafe in Neelankarai on the ECR is the latest addition to the city’s growing list of places focused on tea. “While coffee shops are common, we don’t really have a culture of places especially devoted to tea,” says Divya Selvaraj, the 27-year-old owner of Tea Trails, who is an engineer by profession. “I first came across the concept in an in-flight magazine while I was travelling and immediately warmed up to the idea. I wanted to bring a unique tea experience to Chennai,” she adds. A franchisee of a larger chain based in Mumbai, the ECR outlet of Tea Trails is the second in the city (the first is in Ashok Nagar).

Their USP is really quite simple: a variety of fragrant, flavourful teas – 80 to be precise. Although they have two variants of coffee for customers who wander in with a fancy for it, this café is all about tea. To begin with, they take tea seriously enough to underline the distinction between tea and chai. “Our teas are the ones without milk. Chai, however, is a concoction with tea and milk,” says Divya.

Sourced from India and abroad, Tea Trails offers a selection ranging from Nilgiri to Darjeeling, and Assam to the Kashmiri Kahwa among the local varieties. The international variants feature exotic blends, including South African Red Tea, Japanese Genmaicha, Argentinian Mate, Smokey Chinese Lapsang Souchong, Russian Caravan and the intriguing Imperial Gunpowder Green. They also have Himalayan Spice and Kullad Chai that is served in a mud cup.

Try the bubble teas with spheres of tapioca that go ‘pop’ in your mouth. Also try the unusual ‘tisanes’ — beverages derived from the roots and flowers of plants. They form a particularly colourful medley when dry, and create an aromatic, soothing herbal tea when infused in hot water.

Flaunting a fairly large food menu as well, Tea Trails has an interesting array of food pairings where tea and snacks that go together are served. Some of these delicious ‘tea services’ go under names like ‘Chaska Chai Service’ (chai with bun maska), ‘Myanmar Tea Service (Asian tea with Burmese soup and salad) and the ‘Japanese Tea Service’ (Matcha shake with veggie tempura fritters). They even have tea-infused food items like the ‘Teazza’ – pizza flecked with tea leaves, or their salads where tea leaves are part of the dressing.

Divya tells us that they have a wide selection of snacks, as well as regular breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes that include pizzas, pastas, salads and desserts. “What sets us apart from other chains is that all their food is cooked centrally and supplied to their outlets where it is heated and served. Our food is freshly prepared right here by an in-house chef,” she explains.

Only two months old, Tea Trails already has a bunch of regular customers who come looking for a place to relax or work. The free Wi-Fi is a big draw, apart from the tasteful, welcoming ambience, done in shades of aquamarine.

This place seems to have become a hot favourite among small, indie filmmakers as a shooting location. “We’ve already had a couple of shoots at our outlet, and have several more requests that we are considering,” says Divya. “We’ve tried to make it comfortable for people to come here and hang out for however long they want,” Divya says, as she points to a customer who is chilling with a book, sipping on some white tea. “We also plan to start a small gaming room with board games and some gaming consoles so people have one more reason to drop in,” she adds.