Despite a strict adherence to rules and restrictions, Jain food is full of tasty surprises

When we walked into the Jain Math in Vellore for the “special” meal, as part of our heritage tour, we weren’t expecting a simple meal blessed by a Jain muni. “At least, it will be different,” we consoled ourselves.

A group of women from Chennai, part of a self-help group called Priyakaruni, had come down to cook it. Vasanthi Jayakumar, a Digambar Jain, had often wondered how she could help the poor rural women she saw at the Saidapet Jain temple she visited often. These women were talented cooks. So, a year ago, with help from a couple of friends, she launched Priyakaruni, a self-help group, invested cash and got them to make snacks, which they sold to friends.

Their big break came when a Jain family ordered 700 goodie-bags for a wedding. Now, they make snacks such as thattai, murukku and adirasam, as well as meals for office-goers, Marwari women’s get-togethers, festivals and family functions. It’s all Jain food, made using traditional Jain recipes, and most sweets are jaggery-based — since the women grew up in farming families where jaggery is the sweetener.

At the temple, we were served a vegetarian feast — 15 items on a large banana leaf, with more to come. The food looked familiar, like the sambar, poriyal, koottu chutney and sweet that we often see, but everything tasted different, and delicious. Every dish looked simple, with no strong aromas or exotic ingredients, but stood out for its shape, consistency and stamp of taste. The basic ingredients used were common — rice, jaggery, chillies, tuvar dal, peanuts and vegetables. What set their food apart were the many things they did not add — no ginger, onion, garlic, carrots, potatoes, tapioca, yam or anything that grows below the soil. And, no greens, since the leaves often carry insects and worms, and they don’t want to harm them. Peanuts are acceptable because the shell keeps out insects and bacteria.

Raw banana replaces potato in samosas, puri is served with channa, garnished dal, kurma or spiced tomato puree — all made without a ginger-onion paste. Desserts include an array of kheer, puttu and laddu, made using rice, dal and jaggery. It sounds like a tall order, but the women seem unperturbed. “We have 180+ recipes and can invent more,” they say in unison.