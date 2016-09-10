In India, suicide is the leading cause of death among youngsters aged 15 to 24. Are we listening to this cry for help?

It must have felt like everything was going wrong, that there was no answer in sight. She’d been a bright student in her small town, and when she got into a good college in the city, the family where her mother worked as domestic help supported her education. She was the hope of her family. But she failed her exams. And the boy she loved began going out with her friend and spreading tales about her. Her mother’s employers suddenly said they would not pay for her studies anymore. The despair must have been enormous when she took her own life.

In 2014, India saw 1,31,666 suicides, with young people between the ages of 18 and 30 accounting for 34.1 per cent of the cases, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In 2013, Lancet Commission on Adolescent Health and Wellbeing found that suicide was the leading cause of death among youngsters aged 15 to 24 in India.

So what is happening with young people in India?

For many young students, especially those from rural agricultural communities who are the first to get into college from their families, education is seen as a means out of poverty, says Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder, Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre. “But if their aspirations are not achieved, there is a huge loss of hope, leading them to commit suicide.”

Failure in examinations was the reason in 1.8 per cent of the cases of suicide in 2014. and young women between the ages of 15 and 19, says Dr. Vijayakumar, are the most vulnerable. “At this point, their coping skills are not very well developed, and the issues of marriage and dowry come up. Suicides due to failing in exams are more common among girls also because they are less likely to get a second chance at writing their exams, unlike boys. Media, too, plays a role in influencing women,” she says.

‘Marriage Related Issues’, ‘Non-Settlement of Marriage’, ‘Dowry Related Issues’, ‘Extra-Marital Issues’, ‘Divorce’ and ‘Physical Abuse’ are listed among the major causes of female suicides in the NCRB report. Love affairs made up 3.2 per cent of the causes that year. Failed relationships, says psychiatrist M. Thirunavukkarasu, are uniquely connected to suicides in India, as they are linked with marriage and self-esteem.

The link seems intense. B. Elayaraja, a counselling psychologist at the Tamil Nadu government’s health helpline 104, recently heard of a case where two young men jumped in front of a moving train when a young woman rejected their affections. The helpline, he says, receives between 10 and 20 phone calls a month in Tamil Nadu alone from people contemplating suicide .

While relatively fewer, there are also cases of suicides among children below the age of 14 — in 2014, there were 1,720 cases. “A part of the problem at times is that some of them don’t understand the real meaning of death and dying. Younger children especially, do it impulsively, often because of not having their demands met in the way they want,” says Shiva Prakash Srinivasan, child psychiatrist with the Schizophrenia Research Foundation.

Far higher than the number of suicides, says Dr. Thirunavukkarasu, is the number of attempts. While male suicides generally outnumber females (the ratio for 2014 was 68:32), more women attempt suicide, and the number of attempts exceeds the number of suicides by up to 20 times, according to the World Health Organisation.

“Attempts are cries for help. Most people don’t wish to die; they just want a change in their lives. But society does not give enough attention to suicide attempts — they are seen as attention-seeking tactics and the person is stigmatised, making their condition worse. People who attempt suicide can suffer for years — for instance, if someone has swallowed a poison, it can affect their stomach badly. You have to focus on them and help them prevent future attempts,” he says.

Dr. Srinivasan adds, importantly, that the reasons for a young child to attempt suicide might appear trivial, but “it is important to understand the context rather than belittling the experience.”

Prevention, says Dr. Vijayakumar, has to begin from school. “Children have to be taught how to cope with problems. Young people are used to instant gratification and are not able to accept failures, frustrations and delays, especially in relationships or careers. They have to be taught to accept them. They have to be taught to regulate their emotions, to have faith in themselves and in people around them. And importantly, they need friends in real life — time has to be spent developing real relationships,” she says.

More than anything, young people need someone to listen to them so that they can express themselves. Often, say experts, this is far more useful than active intervention.

