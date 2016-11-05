Last week’s solution
Across
1 Small piece from code left (6)
5 Beginning a new language (6)
11 Fools around, covering area with glossy fabric (5)
12 Deserters see danger all over the place (9)
13 Trusting expert after takeoff (14)
14 Some routine material about end of prayer (4)
16 Curious batting by team’s opening pair, relaxed (10)
19 Judge restraining one with bottle before appeal in detail (10)
20 Concert for thousand (4)
22 Poet needing income is kindly treated (5,9)
25 Opening screen, about right for shy person (9)
26 Editor turned against old name for county (5)
27 Holiday in bay (6)
28 Object, last in sale, reserved (6)
Down
2 Available work full of information’s ending with thanks (2,3)
3 Child with final poem (6)
4 Peer over beach on ravaged isle occupied by commercial plant (5,3,6)
6 Tomb in conclusion carved (8)
7 Signal changer with unsteady old arm out (9)
8 In hearing, is aware of hooter (4)
9 Hopeful when quiet country tune’s beginning (8)
10 Ruin test a medic arranged, being wild (14)
15 Mysterious development of giant mice (9)
17 Ruling party, perfect? Not applicable to enter that (8)
18 Factory is carrying on producing large amounts (8)
21 Support raised with protest, having no love for crown (6)
23 Cut in use verified (5)
24 Level in match with king (4)
