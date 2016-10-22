Across
1Job with appeal after time (4)
3Irreverent type using ample herbs differently (10)
9Flower is back in clear area (7)
11Guy enthralled by interior of royal residence in handbook (7)
12Jubilant about one manager, initially popular, being removed (10)
13Mistake in party politics (4)
15Have help, lost or otherwise in disarray (3,4,3,4)
17Officer with bag, carrying work around, useful in many ways (7-7)
20Sound of healthy acclaim (4)
21Start of hype heralding stirring film with Sean Connery (10)
24Article with endless value about Simon and Garfunkel song (7)
25Certainly nothing right in middle of speech, ugly thing (7)
26Tool’s essential difficulty noticed (7,3)
27Run into swarm going west (4)
Down
1Material error, not good, in silly tat (7)
2See placid broadcast on uniform postal service (7,8)
4Catch up with a climber (5)
5Small steps on projecting part in interstellar craft (9)
6Drone on soft mound (4)
7Profit easily made from food only emperor ordered (5,3,3,4)
8Think ahead after ruin, losing weight (6)
10Avoids work, keeping six servants (8)
14Measure designed to protect new online identification (8)
16Revive, swimming near island with friend (9)
18Serious gain established (7)
19Be quiet with status diminished (6)
22Scavenger with cry of triumph securing desire (5)
23Book club giving away last pen (4)