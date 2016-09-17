Last week’s solution
Across
1 Silver in swamp? It’s an illusion (6)
4 Sun, great comfort (6)
8 Deduction about anger with me for loss of confidence (14)
10 Defeats with swords (5)
11 Soldier on exercises, singular in honour (9)
12 Smuggled goods in car not uncommonly used by group (10)
14 Bishop with insolence causing deviation (4)
16 Hard, ignoring front row (4)
18 Slim script I revised with no right to be glib (10)
21 Expenses from past masters (9)
23 Absolutely excellent in speech (5)
24 Disorder of noisy bar held up piece by Gershwin (8,2,4)
25 Carbon, material for pencil (6)
26 Interfere with sound of gong (6)
Down
1 Second inspector going over story containing a change (12)
2 Unfinished matter raised in controlled language (7)
3 List of words and tips from author in magazine (8)
4 Pea soup, as gran ordered, lacking nothing (5,4)
5 Walk heavily with burden (6)
6 Opening of cinema formerly with a large screen (7)
7 Abandon work to follow doctor (4)
9 Claimed beeps ruined animated film (10,2)
13 Musical benefit about gear with plug (9)
15 Internet provider in stupid deal (8)
17 Say nothing to stop more uninhibited student (7)
19 Riotous set, loud and untidy (7)
20 Carpenter easily upset (6)
22 Beginning to struggle, artist lacking good protein (4)
