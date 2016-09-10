Across

1 Minutes consumed by change to the rear part of engine (8)

5 Father with problems making additions (6)

9 Melancholy? Fantastic news lifts us (11)

11 Number in catch returned (3)

12 Note by doctor about fat (4)

13 One in trouble is ordered to get garment for work (6,4)

15 Standard form filled with nonsense automatically (6-7)

18 Distinguish fat-free diet in broadcast (13)

20 Poor clerk is bad one returning to sinful ways (10)

21 Revolution bites back (4)

24 Bird in line following duck west (3)

25 An explanation about a vote concerning Germanic people (5-6)

26 Device wrongly tagged (6)

27 Wounded from time with resistance in revolt (8)

Down

1 Bully declines flowers (8)

2 Some caviare simply upset skinflint (5)

3 Temper hot before strike, not cold (4)

4 Cutting down, accepting small payment, getting sympathy (6,7)

6 Bonds with tutor during periods of relaxation (10)

7 Heartless person, one disrupting settled area in country (9)

8 Fool imprisoned by state for reason (6)

10 Place in Cheshire magazine’s story occupied by me (9,4)

14 Seize facts I once distorted (10)

16 Upset about inspector and copper being mocked (9)

17 Poet in New York amid anxiety missing one (8)

19 Old online journal assuming new shape (6)

22 Put down cheap wine (5)

23 Part of Indonesia vital to global industry (4)