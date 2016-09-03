Across
1Container that’s dry inside trunk (6)
4Pathetic pieces of work that aren’t even engraved (8)
9Reform of laws, sane, ethical and immaculate (5,2,1,7)
11Length of time that is left for dog (7)
12Offensive and motivated, caused continuing annoyance (7)
13Further from initial source (4)
14Adviser working with sovereign in court (10)
18Tiring, getting cross, engaged in treatment of huge stain (10)
19Prima donna eager to return (4)
21Wind spool finally after film by artist (7)
23Plain old vehicle occupied by six officers initially (7)
24Meeting for journalists with bias covering extremes of serious fraud (5,10)
25Influence is held by established writer (8)
26Go quiet during precious time (6)
Down
1Key defenders with speed (9)
2Explosive musical beat, in short, endlessly excellent thing (3,4,8)
3Advanced tips for ideal pulse (6)
5One with oar in crew originally raised (5)
6Fight to keep Rhode Island in shape (8)
7 Real faith in cool, fantastic song (5,10)
8Fear start of difficult study (5)
10Stripped of power, explain betrayal (4-3)
15Farewell so full of purpose, very loud (4-3)
16Brief rest at inn, refreshed (9)
17Man apprehending sneer changed sweater (8)
20 Hostile article on part of Bible (6)
21Plan ends in special care for tree (5)
22Appearance from rising sun receiving approval (5)
