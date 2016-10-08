Should we teach our daughters to be safe or should we teach them to live?

I have a friend who I rather adore. By the end of this piece, you might want to ask me how a person like this could possibly be my friend. And I will tell you it is because I don’t solve problems by hurting relationships. In fact, when we let that happen, we have lost the battle before it even begins.

Last month, a CCTV camera installed in Burari in Delhi recorded footage that showed 21-year-old Karuna Kumar being attacked in a street in broad daylight by a man armed with the single blade of a pair of scissors. Karuna, a school-teacher, was stabbed on her chest and face almost 30 times. Her attacker kicked and smothered her till she died while bystanders stood by, unable to help or intervene. Later, the murderer was caught and attacked by people and he had to be hospitalised by the police.

The attacker, married with two children, had been stalking Karuna for over a year. Within a few days, four other cases of stalking and violence in Delhi were reported in the news.

This summer, my friend’s niece, a young student from Kolkata, qualified to study Mass Communications in a university in Delhi. She has already spent three years away from home, studying in Delhi University and living in a shared PG accommodation.

She has an online blog and is a keen photographer. She is a bright young woman.

Because we are family friends, her father called me to reassure himself about the choices she was making. He is proud of, and somewhat surprised by, his daughter’s abilities. Whatever she chooses, he wants her to be safe and comfortable. He doesn't want her to become a crime statistic.

I did what was expected. I spoke up on behalf of the young woman, speaking a language that reassured her anxious parents.

Two days later, he called me back and said that he had heard that his daughter would be very unsafe living in the university area. He had heard that it had an undisciplined and liberal atmosphere and he didn’t want his daughter to get spoilt. “She is not that kind of girl,” he added.

I called my friend, who is the father’s brother, and asked him what had happened. He told me quite frankly that he had influenced his brother. He had warned him about the potential violence that his daughter would be exposed to if she lived and travelled in the city on her own. At her age, she was prone to making poor life choices and shouldn’t be allowed to stay away from home.

“Do you realise how violently you have behaved towards your niece?” I asked him. “Do you have any idea of the kind of person she has grown up to be?”

“She is not the kind of person who will fit in with the type of students who study this course,” he said.

“What do you think she will do wrong?” I asked him. “Attend parties? Watch films that end late at night? Travel by the Metro? Talk to men? To the boys in her class? To shopkeepers and landlords and bus conductors? You are infantilising a young adult.”

“Listen,” he said, “I felt that my brother should get a realistic picture of the risks.”

“Does this young woman have to sacrifice her education and desires to keep her elders comfortable? What kind of a message are you sending her — that you don’t trust her?”

“Try to understand that our concerns are real,” he said.

The words were getting stuck in my throat. After all these years, my friend and I found ourselves standing on opposite sides, unable to understand the language the other was speaking.

I know that what the young woman needs from those who seek to protect her is the permission to take risks. She has a right to public spaces and opportunities. She has the right to explore. She may get hurt, but staying at home doesn’t guarantee her safety either.

In her TedX talk, Shilpa Phadke, co-author of the book, Why Loiter? points out that while statistics show that violence against women in intimate spaces is far more rampant than violence against women in public spaces, we overwhelmingly talk about and hear about the latter.

When we police the choices and mobility of women in our attempt to ensure their safety, we actually disempower them. The message they receive is that it is their own responsibility to stay safe by avoiding risks. That a woman who is the victim of violence must have made mistakes and bad choices.

My friend and I got together after a few days to pick up the topic again.

“I hope you realise that I am on my niece’s side,” he said to me.

“She and I want people like you to be there for us when we need you,” I said to him. “Don’t tell me to stay at home or make timid choices because it makes you feel safe.”

“I want to protect her from harm,” he said. “Don’t you get it?”

“If you tell me to avoid danger, I will feel reluctant to ask you for help when I am indeed in danger. I will feel ashamed of being targeted. I will fear your wrath.”

“I just feel so helpless,” he said. “Don’t you read the news everyday?”

“Be the person your niece can turn to when she needs help. If someone stalks her, she needs skills and confidence to know who and how to ask for help. She needs to know she will be supported. If her friends are in trouble, she can protect them only if she is empowered to take control rather than avoid being in control.”

I was able to argue with my friend like I did because my personal experience made me identify with the young woman on the threshold of adulthood and independence. I know what she needs because I know what I need.

My friend and I are still friends. I could speak up because he listened to me. One of the most crucial keys to confronting violence against women is to change social and personal attitudes.

Restrictions do not reduce vulnerability. Permission is power. Women need more autonomy, not less.

To be able to live fully, which is the only choice their family and loved ones must enable.

Natasha Badhwar is a columnist and documentary filmmaker.